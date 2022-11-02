Climate change and rising sea levels threaten the Nile River Delta

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Thousands of acres of the Nile River Delta, an important farming area in Egypt, could be underwater by the end of the century, according to a new scientific report. The country’s leaders, who are hosting the COP27 climate change summit this month, hope other nations will help them avoid this disaster.

A quarter of the delta, which is on Egypt’s northern coast on the Mediterranean Sea, sits at or below sea level. A water-level increase of between 1 to 2 feet is likely by 2100, according to a recent report by an international group of scientists overseen by the Cyprus Institute’s climate and atmosphere research center and the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry. That rise will make thousands of acres unfit for living or farming, partly because of added salt from the seawater.

Egypt’s leaders have said the situation of the delta, known for 1,000 years for its fertile soil, is their biggest concern. Residents hope for help from the global community to deal with the consequences of a warming planet.

The delta covers roughly 93 square miles, starting just north of the capital of Cairo where the Nile River fans out. The river’s branches created the rich, fertile land by depositing silt as they made their way to the sea. Silt is fine sand, clay or other material.

The area is home to some 40 percent of Egypt’s 104 million people and accounts for half of the country’s economy, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Farms and fisheries along the two Nile branches, Rosetta in the west and Damietta in the east, help feed the country and provide products for export.

Farmers there have tried to save the land from rising seas by bringing in tons of soil, raising beds and using fertilizer to undo damage from salt.

On a September afternoon, a half-dozen farmers sat near a machine pumping water from an irrigation canal onto raised beds in a mango farm in Mutubas. The trees have just started to blossom, next year could be their first harvest.

Ouf el-Zoughby, one of the farmers, said this is his third time trying to grow mangos. Past attempts have been spoiled by salt.

“You see the tree dying before your eyes,” the farmer said, remembering how he had to pull the husks out one-by-one. His fields are within 1.8 miles of the Mediterranean.

This time, he’s hoping the newly elevated farmlands and a government-built runoff system meant to reduce salt in the soil will help them survive.

Mohamed Abdel-Atty, Egypt’s former minister of water resources and irrigation, said in January that the government had installed concrete barriers on 74 miles along the Mediterranean coast to shelter 17 million people. Abdel-Atty said they were also working to build a warning system to alert people about any climate changes such as rises in sea levels.

Authorities are also trying to put a stop to high-polluting practices, such as brickmaking and the burning of rice straw, which is an old farming custom.

But there’s understanding from Egyptians that this is a small step in tackling a global problem.

“Though Egypt contributes 0.6 percent of the global carbon dioxide emissions, it is one of the most vulnerable [countries] to the impacts of climate change, and the agriculture sector and food production are the most affected,” said Abdel Monem, a senior adviser on land and climate change with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

