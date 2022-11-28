Supreme Court quiz was tough, but kids didn’t give up

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In October, the official start of the U.S. Supreme Court’s new term, we asked KidsPost readers to test their knowledge about the court by taking a quiz. We know, it was tough. Even parents probably didn’t know all the answers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight We have included the questions and answers (with letter bolded) below. Of those kids who answered all the questions correctly, we randomly selected three to win a KidsPost prize package. The winners are Mila Dorsey, age 10, of Arlington, Virginia; Caleb Yo, 11, of Boyds, Maryland; and Madeline Guarnieri, 8, of Fairfax, Virginia. They will receive a KidsPost T-shirt, books and other goodies. To learn more about the court, go to supremecourt.gov/visiting/activities.aspx for games, coloring pages and activities.

1. What is the process through which justices are put on the Supreme Court?

A. The House of Representatives elects them.

B. The president appoints them and the Senate confirms the appointment.

C. Federal judges elect them.

D. Voters elect them.

2. How long does a justice’s term last?

A. 4 years

B. 8 years

C. 10 years

D. Lifetime or until retirement

3. True or false: The Constitution does not specify the number of justices the Supreme Court should have and leaves it to Congress to decide.

A. True

B. False

4. There have been 116 Supreme Court justices in history, how many have been women?

A. Four

B. Six

C. Eight

D. Nine

5. Who was the first woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice?

A. Ruth Bader Ginsburg

B. Sonia Sotomayor

C. Sandra Day O’Connor

D. Elena Kagan

6. Who successfully argued the case of Brown v. Board of Education, then later became a justice of the Supreme Court?

A. Stephen Breyer

B. Earl Warren

C. Harry Blackmun

D. Thurgood Marshall

7. When did the Supreme Court get its own building?

A. 1932

B. 1935

C. 1938

D. 1942

8. Who is the only president to also serve as the Supreme Court’s chief justice?

A. Theodore Roosevelt

B. James Madison

C. William Howard Taft

D. Andrew Jackson

9. Since the late-19th century, how have justices greeted one another before they discuss a case or listen to arguments?

A. They shake hands.

B. They bow.

C. They say, “Good day, Sir [or Madam].”

D. They wave.

10. How can a justice be removed from the court?

A. A justice cannot be removed.

B. The House of Representatives impeaches and Senate convicts in a trial.

C. Other justices vote them out.

D. The president fires them.

To our commenters

A reminder from the KidsPost team: Our stories are geared to 7- to 13-year-olds. We welcome discussion from readers of all ages, but please follow our community rules and make comments appropriate for that age group.