The making of the baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the United Nation’s list of intangible (nonphysical) cultural heritage as a beloved tradition that needs to be preserved. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization experts gathering in Morocco this week decided that the long and simple French bread — made of flour, water, salt and yeast — deserves U.N. recognition. France’s culture ministry warned of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries, with about 400 closing every year over the past half-century.

“It is important that these craft knowledge and social practices can continue to exist in the future,” said the cultural agency’s chief, Audrey Azoulay.

With the bread’s new status, the French government said it plans to create an artisanal baguette day, called the “Open Bakehouse Day,” to connect the French with their heritage.

Despite the decline in traditional bakery numbers, France’s 67 million people are devoted baguette buyers — purchased at a variety of places, including supermarkets. The problem is, observers say, that they can often be poor quality.

“It’s very easy to get bad baguette in France. It’s the traditional baguette from the traditional bakery that’s in danger. It’s about quality not quantity,” said Paris resident Marine Fourchier, who is 52.

In January, French supermarket chain Leclerc was criticized by traditional bakers and farmers for its much-publicized 29-cent baguette. It was accused of sacrificing the quality of the famed 26-inch loaf. A baguette normally costs just over $1.

The baguette is serious business. France’s Bread Observatory — an institution that closely follows the fortunes of the bread — notes that the French munch 320 baguettes every second. That’s an average of half-a-baguette per person per day, and 10 billion every year.

The baguette was said to have been invented by Vienna-born baker August Zang in 1839. Zang put in place France’s steam oven, making it possible to produce bread with a brittle crust yet fluffy interior.

Its popularity soared in the 1920s, when French law prevented bakers from working before 4 a.m. The baguette’s long, thin shape meant it could be made more quickly than its heavy stodgy cousins, so it was the only bread that bakers could make in time for breakfast.