Congress gives gold medals to police who defended the Capitol

Law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, were honored Tuesday with Congressional Gold Medals nearly two years after they fought supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal attack. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, praised the “heroes” as she opened the ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day when Trump supporters roamed the halls trying to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election of Joe Biden.

In giving Congress’s highest honor, Pelosi praised the heroes for “courageously answering the call to defend our democracy in one of the nation’s darkest hours.”

The medals will be placed in four locations: U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the D.C. police department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said when he signed the legislation last year that a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian museum “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Dozens of the officers who fought the rioters were seriously injured. As the mob of Trump’s supporters pushed past them and into the Capitol, police were beaten with American flags and their own guns, dragged down stairs, sprayed with chemicals, and trampled and crushed by the crowd.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the rioting.

The House of Representatives’ vote last year to award the medals received widespread support from Democrats and Republicans. But 21 House Republicans voted against it — lawmakers who had downplayed the violence and stayed loyal to Trump. The Senate passed the legislation by voice vote, with no objections.

Pelosi, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell attended the ceremony and awarded medals.

The Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor Congress can bestow, has been handed out by the legislative branch since 1776. Recipients have included George Washington, former British prime minister Winston Churchill and poet Robert Frost.

Signing the bill at the White House last year, Biden said the officers' heroism cannot be forgotten.

The insurrection was a “violent attempt to overturn the will of the American people,” and Americans have to understand what happened, he said. “The honest and unvarnished truth. We have to face it.”

