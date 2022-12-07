Georgia voters elect Warnock, helping Democrats’ control of Senate

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, which means Democrats will have an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority in January, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having taken control of the House of Representatives.

“After a hard-fought campaign — or, should I say, campaigns — it is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken,” Warnock, 53, told supporters in Atlanta. Warnock is a senior pastor of the city’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where civil rights leader the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. once preached.

In last month’s election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast, but fell short of the 50 percent of votes needed in Georgia to avoid a runoff. (Most states do not require the winner to receive at least half the votes.) The senator appeared to be headed for a wider final margin in Tuesday’s runoff with Walker, a football legend at the University of Georgia and in the National Football League.

“The numbers look like they’re not going to add up,” Walker, an ally and friend of former president Donald Trump, told supporters late Tuesday in Atlanta. “There’s no excuses in life, and I’m not going to make any excuses now because we put up one heck of a fight.”

Democrats’ outright majority in the Senate means the party won’t have to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break tie votes.

