What does winter look like? Draw a picture to show us.

It’s wintertime! That means chilly weather for much of the United States, but what does that weather look like? It could be bright sun or heavy clouds. Snow, rain or a mix. And wind, too. KidsPost needs drawings of all those variations on winter weather to go with our print edition forecast and in our online weather art gallery. We hope you’re up for the challenge. In addition to weather, you can add whatever scenery you like and people or animals, too.