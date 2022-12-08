What does winter look like? Draw a picture to show us.

It’s wintertime! That means chilly weather for much of the United States, but what does that weather look like? It could be bright sun or heavy clouds. Snow, rain or a mix. And wind, too. KidsPost needs drawings of all those variations on winter weather to go with our print edition forecast and in our online weather art gallery. We hope you’re up for the challenge. In addition to weather, you can add whatever scenery you like and people or animals, too.
Get your pencils, crayons or markers out, and be creative! If your artwork matches the weather forecast on an upcoming day, we may publish it in KidsPost.
Here are the rules:
⋅ You must be age 5 to 13.
⋅ Include your name, age and city.
⋅ Bright colors work best.
⋅ You can use whatever art supplies you have.
⋅ Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be published. Have that person email the art to kidspost@washpost.com along with your first and last names, age and hometown. Or mail it to 1301 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and online at kidspost.com.
