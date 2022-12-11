December Class of KidsPost: Leesburg Elementary third-graders

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Erin DiGello's third-grade class at Leesburg Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia, is December's Class of KidsPost. DiGello's 18 students told us they love dogs and soccer and they would enjoy an extended visit to New York City.

Favorite author and favorite book: Harry Potter books, which first appeared 25 years ago, appeal to these third-graders. Four voted for J.K. Rowling’s classic series as their favorite. Second place went to another fantasy series, Wings of Fire by Tui T. Sutherland. Noted authors included Saadia Faruqi, Dav Pilkey and Grace Lin.

Favorite singer or musician: Lizzo, the singer and rapper who boosted the coolness of flute-playing, won the most votes, with three. Pop singer Taylor Swift tied the pop-rock band Imagine Dragons for second place, with two votes apiece.

Favorite outdoor activity: Soccer earned a win in this category. Four kids wrote that it was their top outdoor activity. Biking was just behind, with three votes. Third place was a tie among street hockey, playground and “play with friends.”

City or country you would like to spend a month in: New York City is the spot most-mentioned in this class. Four students voted to spend a month in the bustling East Coast city. Two students picked Los Angeles, California, the biggest city on the West Coast.

Food you could eat every day of your life: Fruit was the winner, with three votes. But these kids also enjoy chicken wings, ice cream, pizza and fried shrimp. Those foods each received two votes.

Animal you would become if you could: Dogs were tops in this category. Of the six students who would choose to be the animal, one said it was because of companionship. A golden retriever, the student said, “was my best friend.” Cheetah was second with four votes, with several saying they wanted the big cat’s speed, which is up to 70 miles per hour.

Job or career you would like when you grow up: First place was a three-way tie. President, cowgirl and National Hockey League player each received two votes. Other future jobs included fashion designer, doctor, firefighter and Disney Cruise Line cast member.

World problem you would solve: Covid-19 would be the top order of business for these problem-solvers. Four wrote that they would cure covid, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Three students would focus on eliminating war. Other problems mentioned included global warming, world hunger and rescuing animals.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Mom was the standout here, with three kids picking her as most-admired. Other choices included the hockey players T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin, former first lady Michelle Obama, and singer Billie Eilish, because “she doesn’t care what people say.”

