Capitals’ star Alex Ovechkin achieves 800 career goals

The Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin became the third National Hockey League (NHL) player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night, touching off a wild celebration for his team and an appreciative crowd in Chicago, Illinois. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Soon as it happened, kind of relief,” Ovechkin said after Washington’s 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. “Kind of happiness in general.”

Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play later in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he knocked Anthony Mantha’s pass over a sprawled Mrazek in the third.

“When he got the first goal today, I was like, ‘This is the night,’” teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov said.

The rest of the Capitals jumped off the bench to celebrate after the milestone goal, and hats rained down on the ice from the crowd. Fans in Chicago then chanted “Ovi! Ovi!” — drawing a wave from Ovechkin.

The star forward moved within one goal of Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe for second all-time. Wayne Gretzky (Edmonton and Los Angeles), whose career holds the record with 894 goals.

“It’s a big number,” Ovechkin said. “It’s the best company [you can] ever imagine since you started playing hockey.”

When it was over, Ovechkin jumped onto the ice one last time to salute the cheering fans. He then gave his stick to a boy wearing a Capitals jersey above the tunnel to the visiting locker room.

“I think once he’s going to be Number 1 he can have a sense of relief,” Mantha said. “Until then, I think he’s on the hunt, and that’s what we love about him.”

Ovechkin has been one of the NHL’s most powerful scorers practically since he got two goals in his debut with Washington on October 5, 2005. The 12-time all-star has nine seasons with at least 50 goals, including a career-high 65 during the 2007-2008 season. The three-time most-valuable player, whose team won the Stanley Cup in 2018, had 50 goals and 40 assists in 77 games last season.

