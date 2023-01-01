Celebrate in 2023 with these strange and silly holidays (Video: Matias Trillo for The Washington Post)

Calendars usually mark official holidays. That’s fine, but honestly, there aren’t enough of them. We at KidsPost dig deep every year to find the holidays that might otherwise slip by unnoticed. Some have no origin story, or one that can’t be confirmed. But don’t let that stop you from observing these days. Because at least once a month everyone needs something to celebrate.

Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day (January 30): You could use this day to start 2023 with a pop, or possibly several hundred. But instead of driving your family crazy, think about how the packing material could be used to make art. For an amazing example, check out the work of professional artist Bradley Hart (bradleyhart.ca).

National Hug Day (February 12): This celebration is part of someone’s idea to stretch Valentine’s Day into a week. No need to buy flowers or candy for this day, thankfully. Just offer friends and family something that has been scientifically shown to lift their mood: a hug.

No Homework Day (March 6): At this point in the school year, you may be getting tired of homework. Share this holiday with your teachers, and they may give you a one-day break to play soccer with friends or finish the book you started on Read Across America Day, March 2. (We also learned of a No Homework Day in May, but don’t count on getting two of these.)

National Grilled Cheese Day (April 12): Half the fun of eating a grilled cheese is slowly pulling apart the halves to watch strings of the gooey cheese stretch and finally break. You may appreciate that cheesy reveal even more if you make it yourself. Ask an adult to help you master this lunchtime classic.

Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day (May 29): This holiday may seem especially weird, but it’s related to an old custom. In the early 1900s, putting a piece of bedsheet or nightshirt in the larder (food-storage cupboard) was supposed to bring plentiful food. When refrigerators replaced larders, the tradition shifted to pillows. Give it a try, and perhaps something delicious will appear in your fridge.

National Get Outdoors Day (June 10)

National Cousins Day (July 24)

World Elephant Day (August 12): Elephants will be disappointed if you don’t remember this one, because they always do. (Because “an elephant never forgets”!) Seriously, this day is for learning more about Asian and African elephants, smart creatures that are being threatened with extinction because of hunting and habitat loss. Learn how you can help at worldelephantday.org.

Be Late for Something Day (Sept. 5)

National Chocolate-Covered Insects Day (Oct. 14)

Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day (Nov. 24)

Underdog Day (Dec. 15)

