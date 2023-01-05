Stolen ancient sarcophagus returned to Egypt

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An ancient wooden coffin that was featured at the Houston Museum of Natural Science in Texas was returned to Egypt after U.S. officials determined that it was illegally taken years ago, Egyptian officials said Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The returning of the sarcophagus (pronounced saar-KAA-fuh-guhs) is part of the Egyptian government’s efforts to stop the trafficking of its stolen ancient items. In 2021, authorities in Cairo succeeded in getting 5,300 stolen artifacts returned to Egypt from across the world.

Mostafa Waziri, the top official at the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient Egypt, an era that spanned the last of the Pharaonic rulers from 664 B.C. until Alexander the Great’s campaign in 332 B.C.

The sarcophagus, almost 9½ feet tall with a brightly painted top, may have belonged to an ancient priest named Ankhenmaat, although some of the writing on the sarcophagus has been erased, Waziri said.

It was symbolically handed over at a ceremony Monday in Cairo by Daniel Rubinstein, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Egypt.

The handover came more than three months after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office determined that the sarcophagus was taken from Abu Sir Necropolis. It was transported through Germany into the United States in 2008, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Bragg said at the time. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.”

Bragg said the same network had smuggled a golden coffin out of Egypt that was featured at New York’s Metropolitan Museum. The Met bought the piece from a Paris art dealer in 2017 for about $4 million. It was returned to Egypt in 2019.

