After riot in Brazilian capital, democracy supporters gather

Thousands of protesters in the Brazilian cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo demanded “No amnesty!” on Monday, after a riot invaded Brasília, the capital, on Sunday in an effort to reinstall former president Jair Bolsonaro. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Amnesty is an official pardon for criminal offenses. For decades, Brazil had an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s dictatorship from 1964 to 1985.

Brazilian police on Monday had rounded up roughly 1,500 rioters, with some caught in the act of trashing Brazil’s Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace. The majority were detained the next morning at an encampment in Brasília.

The federal police’s press office told the Associated Press the force plans to charge at least 1,000 people with crimes and has begun transferring them to a nearby prison.

“There’s no precedent for this in the history of our country,” President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said in televised comments, vowing to prosecute the rioters. “We’re going to find out who the financial backers are.”

Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and pay for their transport for crimes including organized crime and staging an attempt to overthrow the government. He also said authorities would investigate allegations that local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed.

The riot in Brasília was a reminder of the threat to democracy posed by Bolsonaro supporters who refuse to accept his narrow defeat in the October 30 election. Since then, they have camped outside military barracks, pleading for intervention to allow Bolsonaro to remain in power and oust Lula.

When the military did not attempt to overthrow the government, they rose up themselves. Decked out in the green and yellow of the national flag, they broke windows, toppled furniture and hurled computers and printers to the ground.

They punched holes in a massive Emiliano Di Cavalcanti painting at the presidential palace and destroyed other works of art. They overturned the table where Supreme Court justices convene, ripped a door off one justice’s office and vandalized a statue outside the court. Hours passed before police expelled the mob.

“It’s unacceptable what happened yesterday. It’s terrorism,” Marcelo Menezes, a 59-year-old police officer from northeastern Pernambuco state, said at a protest in São Paulo. “I’m here in defense of democracy. I’m here in defense of the people.”