Puerto Rican forest lizards change to survive in the city

Lizards that once lived in forests but now inhabit cities have genetically changed to survive life in the city, researchers have found. The Puerto Rican crested anole, a brown lizard with a bright orange throat fan, has sprouted special scales to better cling to smooth surfaces such as walls and windows and grown larger limbs to sprint across open areas, according to scientists.

“We are watching evolution as it is unfolding,” said Kristin Winchell, a biology professor at New York University and the main author of the study published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

As cities grow around the world, it is important to understand how creatures adapt and humans can design cities in ways that support all species, Winchell said.

The study analyzed 96 crested anoles (pronounced uh-NOLES or uh-NO-leez) lizards, comparing the genetic makeup of forest-dwellers to those living in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rican, as well as the northern city of Arecibo and western city of Mayaguez.

Scientists found that 33 genes within the lizard genome were repeatedly associated with urbanization, which is when a place becomes a larger city.

“You can hardly get closer to a smoking gun!” said Wouter Halfwerk, an evolutionary ecologist and professor at Vrije University Amsterdam who was not involved in the study.

The changes in these lizards, whose life spans are roughly seven years, can occur very quickly, within 30 to 80 generations, enabling them to escape from predators and survive in urban areas, Winchell added. The larger limbs, for example, help them run more quickly across a hot parking lot, and the special scales to hold onto surfaces far more smooth than trees.

The scientists chased after dozens of lizards for their study, catching them with their hands or using fishing poles with a tiny lasso to snag them. “It takes some practice,” Winchell said. On occasion, they had to ask permission to catch lizards off people’s homes.

Among Winchell’s favorite findings was a rare albino lizard. She also found a nearly eight-inch one, rather large for the species, that she nicknamed “Godzilla.”

The study focused on adult male lizards, so it is unclear if females are changing in the same way or at the same rate as males, and at which point in a lizard’s life the changes are occurring.