‘Freewater,’ a tale of escaped enslaved people, wins Newbery Medal

Amina Luqman-Dawson’s book “Freewater” won the John Newbery Medal for Children’s Literature on Monday. The award is considered the highest honor for a children’s book in the United States. Set in the early 1800s, the novel follows 12-year-old Homer, his sister and other members of a community of Black people who had escaped slavery to settle in the Great Dismal Swamp. The village they create is called Freewater.

“I’m so extraordinarily surprised and shocked,” Luqman-Dawson told KidsPost after the announcement. “The best feeling is that hopefully ‘Freewater’ will give teachers, parents and especially kids a new way of talking about history, [about] the terrible hardship of slavery — and also the resistance to it, the strength and love of Black people back then.”

The book grew out of the author’s research into how real-life escapees were able to survive in this dangerous Southern swamp, Luqman-Dawson told KidsPost in an interview in February. She lives in Arlington, Virginia.

“Freewater” also received the Coretta Scott King Award, which honors books by Black authors that show “appreciation of African American culture and universal human values.”

The group awarded the Caldecott Medal for best pictures in a book to “Hot Dog,” which was written and illustrated by Doug Salati. It’s about a dog and his human companion who trade their sizzling city for a refreshing day at the beach.

Washington, D.C.-based author Reynolds also won the Margaret A. Edwards Award, which celebrates an author whose books contribute greatly to teen literature. Reynolds’s “Stuntboy, in the Meantime” received the Odyssey Award for best audiobook.

The Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal for best nonfiction book was awarded to “Seen and Unseen: What Dorothea Lange, Toyo Miyatake, and Ansel Adams’s Photographs Reveal About the Japanese American Incarceration,” by Elizabeth Partridge, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki.

“Victory. Stand!: Raising My Fist for Justice” received Coretta Scott King author and illustrator honors and the award for excellence in nonfiction for teens. The graphic memoir was written by Tommie Smith and Derrick Barnes and illustrated by Dawud Anyabwile.

The American Library Association announced these and other awards Monday morning at its midwinter conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. Find more about the youth literature winners at ala.unikron.com.