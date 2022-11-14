2022 Holiday Gift Guide

Gift-giving presents a conundrum. Is it better to give something useful, such as a 112-bit screwdriver set, or something whimsical, such as a cat-sized iron throne? There is no right answer. That’s why our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, curated by Post reporters and editors, includes suggestions at both ends of the practicality spectrum. With a wide range of gift ideas in nine categories — we’ve even included some that are functional and fun — this guide will make the process just a little bit easier.

Books
Food
Home
Pets
Self-care
Tech
Toys
Travel
Video Games

Toys

KidsPost and toy expert Stephanie Oppenheim selected 10 toys for younger children that should hold their interest well beyond the holidays.

Sort by

Steiff: Heavenly Hugs Benno

Ages newborn and older

$68 and $90 (11 and 16 inches) | New this year from iconic toy company Steiff, “Heavenly Hugs Benno” is an extra cuddly teddy bear made with memory foam stuffing.

Buy from Steiff

Cuddle + Kind: Quinn the Koala

Ages newborn and older

$86 and $113 (13 and 20 inches) | These cotton cuties, handmade in Peru and Nepal, are more than just adorable playmates. Every purchase provides 10 meals to children in need.

Buy from Cuddle + Kind

Fat Brain Toys: Whirly Squigz

Ages 10 months to 3 years

$22.95 | Toddlers can’t resist these colorful silicone spinners, the latest in the Squigz family of toys. The three petals stick to most flat surfaces and are safe for teething.

Buy from Amazon

Fisher-Price: Hot Wheels Racing Loops Tower by Little People

Ages 18 months to 5 years

$39.99 | Vroom. Vroom. Launch two cars down and around a double spiral racetrack. Fifty sounds add to the fun. Carwash, gas station, pit stops and two cars included.

Buy from Amazon

Hess: 2022 Flatbed Truck with Hot Rods

Ages 3 and older

$41.99 |Hess has been making toy trucks since 1964. This year’s holiday classic is a flatbed with lights, sounds and a pullout ramp, plus two hot rods with pull back motors.

Buy from Hess

Creativity for Kids: Pom Pom Pictures

Ages 3 and older

$12.99 | No glue, no mess. Just hours of fun for beginning crafters. Punch colorful pompoms into precut holes to make a fuzzy lion, turtle and parrot. Wiggly eyes included!

Buy from Amazon

eeBoo: Skating Dogs 20-Piece Puzzle

Ages 3 and older

$11.99 | There’s no pause in the action — but plenty of paws — in this 20-piece puzzle for young pooch lovers. Sixteen cute canines are in full frolic mode, acting silly in the snow.

Buy from eeBoo

Blue Orange: Tongues Out!

Ages 4 and older

$22.95 | A classic memory game with a tongue-twist. Match six squishy pugs to the lollipops they ate — their colorful tongues are the clue — and you win. For two to four players.

Buy from Amazon

Tonka: Mighty Monster RC Dump Truck

Ages 5 and older

$69.99 | Plow, haul, dump and do epic 360-degree tricks with this four-wheel-drive truck made with real steel. Best of all: You control the action, from up to 100 feet away.

Buy from Amazon

American Girl: Claudie Wells

Ages 8 and older

$115 | Claudie Wells grew up in New York City in the 1920s, when African American art and culture flourished. She comes with a storybook; her dog, Dizzy, and accessories are sold separately.

Buy from American Girl

About this project

Project editing by Nicole Arthur, Camille Kilgore. Illustrations by Sean Dong. Art direction, design by Katty Huertas. Development by Jake Crump. Design editing by Eddie Alvarez. Photo editing by Annaliese Nurnberg. Copy editing by Thomas Heleba. Editors and reporters: Nicole Arthur, Christina Barron, Matt Brooks, Emily Codik, Mike Hume, Yun-Hee Kim, Stephanie Merry, Stephanie Oppenheim, Chris Velazco, Mari-Jane Williams. Editorial aides: Kelsey Ables, Helen Carefoot, Olivia McCormack, Becky Meloan, Anna Luisa Rodriguez, Sophia Solano. Photographers: Carolyn Van Houten (‘The Original’ Cat Backpack, PupFlask Water Bottle, Small Pet Wooden Fruit Assortment), Ericka Wadleigh (Cranberry Orange Caramels), Melati Citrawireja (Chai Kit), Mandy Lamb (HappySeed Boxes), Erick Tosco (Mushroom Self Watering Glass), Vanessa Vlandis (V2 Lightning), Zion Stone (Campo Utility Hammock + Poncho), Amy Chaplin and Anson Smart (“Whole Food Cooking Every Day: Transform the Way You Eat With 250 Vegetarian Recipes Free of Gluten, Dairy, and Refined Sugar”); other photos from retailers and publishers.