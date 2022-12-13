Santa Claus moves at near warp speed on Christmas Eve, delivering presents to kids around the world. But in the weeks before, he has slowed down enough to have some fun. He has ridden in parades, scuba-dived and snowboarded. And, of course, he has greeted thousands of kids hoping to let him know what’s on their Christmas lists. Take a look at these Santa sightings, and be on your best behavior in case the jolly old elf shows up in your town.