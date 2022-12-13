KidsPost

Santa Claus fits in world travels before big night

By Christina Barron | Dec 13, 2022

Santa Claus moves at near warp speed on Christmas Eve, delivering presents to kids around the world. But in the weeks before, he has slowed down enough to have some fun. He has ridden in parades, scuba-dived and snowboarded. And, of course, he has greeted thousands of kids hoping to let him know what’s on their Christmas lists. Take a look at these Santa sightings, and be on your best behavior in case the jolly old elf shows up in your town.

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Santa and Mrs. Claus chat with the flight crew of an Alaska National Guard cargo plane on the way to Nuiqsut, Alaska, on November 29. They're making an early visit to a few Alaska Native American villages before his Christmas Eve sleigh ride.

Mark Thiessen/AP

Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States poses with Santa Claus and a reindeer after winning a race at the ski World Cup in Levi, Finland, on November 20.

Alessandro Trovati/AP

Santa rides his sleigh during the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24 in New York City. He usually rides the last float in the parade, which began in 1924.

Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Santa Claus greets people on a highway in Caracas, Venezuela, on December 1. In Venezuela, kids typically receive holiday gifts from San Nicolás and Niño Jesús (Baby Jesus).

Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus rest for a minute on Sunday in Oakland, California, in the United States. They are attending the Christmas party of Eat. Learn. Play., the foundation set up by National Basketball Association star Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry.

Mike Rasay/Getty Images

Saint Nicholas and his helpers walk in the Old Town Square in Lublin, Poland, on December 4. Nicholas was a Christian bishop in the early-4th century who tried to give money secretly to those in need. His generosity was found out, however.

Wojtek Jargilo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Santa, or possibly one of his helpers, distributes food to the fish at an aquarium at the Multimar Wattforum in Tönning, Germany, on December 5.

Axel Heimken/AP

Santa trades his sleigh for a camel ride on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, Israel, on December 6. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background.

Ammar Awad/Reuters

Santa rides a personal watercraft on December 4 on the Rhine River in Cologne, Germany. In Germany, he's known as der Weihnachtsmann (pronounced dare viy-NOCKS-mahn).

Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Santa snowboards on December 11 at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP

The Friedrichsfelde Palace in Berlin, Germany, is lit up for Santa's arrival on November 27.

Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Père Noël, as he's known in France, reads and answers Christmas letters at the post office in Libourne, France, on November 22. Thankfully he has help, 55 elf secretaries who sort the 1.2 million letters and emails expected this season at the post office.

Caroline Blumberg/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

