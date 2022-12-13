KidsPost
Santa Claus moves at near warp speed on Christmas Eve, delivering presents to kids around the world. But in the weeks before, he has slowed down enough to have some fun. He has ridden in parades, scuba-dived and snowboarded. And, of course, he has greeted thousands of kids hoping to let him know what’s on their Christmas lists. Take a look at these Santa sightings, and be on your best behavior in case the jolly old elf shows up in your town.
Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mark Thiessen/AP
Alessandro Trovati/AP
Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images
Miguel Gutierrez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mike Rasay/Getty Images
Wojtek Jargilo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Axel Heimken/AP
Ammar Awad/Reuters
Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Filip Singer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Caroline Blumberg/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock