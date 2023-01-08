At the Harbin Ice Festival, fun requires a long freeze

KidsPost
A mild winter wouldn’t be good news in Harbin. The city of 5 million in northeastern China relies on very cold temperatures to hold its International Ice and Snow Festival. Temperatures were well below freezing Thursday as the city officially opened the 39th annual festival.
Ice and Snow World, an attraction with hundreds of towers, castles and other structures made from ice blocks, is the highlight of the event. The structures are illuminated in bright colors to make nighttime visits especially popular. Families can walk through some of the buildings and try out several ice slides. New this year is a 400-foot Ferris wheel to take in the sights. The ride has a giant snowflake on the side in keeping with the wintry theme.
The ice comes from the nearby Songhua River. Workers cut blocks from the frozen river and spend weeks transporting them to the festival site, stacking and shaping them.
Others turn piles of snow into huge sculptures, some of which are part of an art competition.
Cold-weather sports, including skiing, sledding and skating, are popular daytime activities. There’s even an ice swimming event for those brave enough to swim in the Songhua.
Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images
The festival usually closes at the end of February, but only if Mother Nature doesn’t provide a warm spell before then.
