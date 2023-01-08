At the Harbin Ice Festival, fun requires a long freeze

Ice and Snow World, an attraction with hundreds of towers, castles and other structures made from ice blocks, is the highlight of the event. The structures are illuminated in bright colors to make nighttime visits especially popular. Families can walk through some of the buildings and try out several ice slides. New this year is a 400-foot Ferris wheel to take in the sights. The ride has a giant snowflake on the side in keeping with the wintry theme.