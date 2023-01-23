KidsPost

Lunar New Year photos from around the world

By Washington Post Staff | Jan 23, 2023

Lunar New Year is the start of the lunar calendar, in which months are determined by moon cycles rather than sun cycles. The holiday begins on the day of the second new moon after the winter solstice. This year that date is January 22.

Lunar New Year is often celebrated with large depictions of dragons and dragon dances. This dragon was in Bangkok, Thailand. (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

A girl with rabbit-inspired face paint marches in the Lunar New Year Parade in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (Stefani Reynolds/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

To celebrate the new year people all over the world gather together to eat festive dishes, watch performances and enjoy decorations. With 2023 being the year of the rabbit, you’ll see a lot of them hopping around.

A dancer performs during the Lunar New Year celebration in Panama City, Panama, on Sunday. Chinese communities worldwide welcome the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac. (Arnulfo Franco/AP)

Girls wait to participate in a parade in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press via AP)

Food is a very important part of the new year celebration. This baker paints rabbit cakes to sell ahead of the holiday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Annice Lyn/Reuters)

The Lunar New Year isn't a one-day holiday. The celebration lasts 15 days. (Willy Kurniawan/Reuters)

Each year has an animal in the Chinese zodiac representing it. This year is the year of the rabbit. Rat, ox, tiger, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig are the other animals. This photo was taken at a celebration in Bangkok, Thailand. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

A boy celebrates the year of the rabbit by posing with one in Taipei, Taiwan, on Thursday. (Chiang Ying-Ying/AP)

The rabbit is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity. In Beijing, China, these shoppers pass by a rabbit decoration. (Andy Wong/AP)

The dragon dance is a Chinese performance that involves a team of performers using poles to move a dragon prop. The dance is performed during Chinese festive celebrations. These dancers perform in Chinatown in Bangkok. (Lillian Suwanrumpha/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

A store in London, the British capital, features new year decorations in the window. Rabbit-themed gifts are popular this year as are gifts of red, yellow and gold. These colors represent wealth. (Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg)

