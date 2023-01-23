Lunar New Year photos from around the world

KidsPost
Lunar New Year is the start of the lunar calendar, in which months are determined by moon cycles rather than sun cycles. The holiday begins on the day of the second new moon after the winter solstice. This year that date is January 22.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
To celebrate the new year people all over the world gather together to eat festive dishes, watch performances and enjoy decorations. With 2023 being the year of the rabbit, you’ll see a lot of them hopping around.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Arnulfo Franco/AP
Darryl Dyck/AP
