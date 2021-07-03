Charles helped Washington build an 18-point halftime advantage before New York rallied behind Jones to take an 80-79 lead with 52.1 seconds left on Reshanda Gray’s layup.
Washington had chances to take the lead in the final minute, but Charles missed two free throws with 52.1 seconds left.
FEVER 73, SUN 67
INDIANAPOLIS — Danielle Robinson tied her career high with 19 points, Teaira McCowan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Indiana beat Connecticut to snap a franchise single-season record 12-game losing streak.
Kelsey Mitchell added 14 points for Indiana (2-16), which won for the first time since May 23.
Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (12-6) with 16 points and nine rebounds but was just 5-of-17 shooting. The Sun’s four-game winning streak ended.
___
