Cole, the AL pitcher of the month for April, struck out 12 and walked none over six innings of four-hit ball last Friday in a 10-0 win against punchless Detroit. He spent 2018-19 with the Astros, going 35-10 with a 2.69 ERA and an average of 301 strikeouts per season. The right-hander made two All-Star teams in Houston, finished second in 2019 AL Cy Young Award voting and helped the Astros reach the World Series that year.