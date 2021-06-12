San Diego’s skid has come against a pair of first-place teams -- the NL Central-leading Cubs and NL East-best Mets -- but the club has also lost 10 of 13 overall. The Padres were hitless in two at-bats with runners in scoring position during a 4-1 loss to New York on Saturday and have tied the 1996 team record by going 13 straight games without multiple hits with runners in scoring position.