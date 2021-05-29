Weather permitting, two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (3-2, 0.80 ERA) makes his second start since coming off the injured list when the banged-up New York Mets host NL East rival Atlanta in prime time. The teams were washed out Friday night, and the forecast again calls for rain all day in New York. After missing a couple of weeks due to tightness on his right side, deGrom struck out nine in five innings of three-hit ball Tuesday against Colorado. Left-hander Max Fried (2-2, 4.63) is scheduled for the Braves.