The Cubs and Cardinals meet for the first time this season when they begin a three-game series in St. Louis. Led by Nolan Arenado and Jack Flaherty, the Cardinals head into the weekend on top of the NL Central. Carlos Martínez (3-4, 4.35 ERA) faces fellow right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 5.27 ERA) in Game 1. Martínez is 3-0 with a 2.66 ERA in his last three starts for St. Louis. Hendricks is coming off a terrific performance at Detroit, tossing eight-plus innings of one-run ball in Chicago’s 5-1 victory on Sunday.