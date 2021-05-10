Orioles ace John Means got five days of rest following his no-hitter last week against Seattle, and now he’ll try to match Johnny Vander Meer’s record with a second straight no-no against the streaking Mets, who have won five in a row for the first time since August 2019. Vander Meer is the only pitcher in major league history with consecutive no-hitters, accomplished in 1938 for the Cincinnati Reds.