Rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers makes his first career appearance at Wrigley Field when he starts for the San Diego Padres against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs. Weathers’ father, David, pitched in 28 games for the Cubs in 2001, going 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He made 57 appearances at Wrigley during his 19 years in the majors, finishing with a 3-6 record and a 3.93 ERA at the iconic ballpark.