Pujols left Anaheim hoping to play every day for another team, but that might be tough with the World Series champions. The Dodgers have veteran Max Muncy as their regular first baseman and also former NL MVP Cody Bellinger, who’s been out with a leg injury. The Dodgers, however, have not hit well against left-handed pitching and hope the righty-swinging Pujols can provide some pop.