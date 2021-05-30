Cora was Houston’s bench coach when the Astros beat Boston in the playoffs en route to winning the 2017 World Series. Then he managed the Red Sox to the 2018 title, defeating Houston in the ALCS along the way — only to be fired after his role in the Astros’ 2017 illegal sign-stealing scam was exposed in a Major League Baseball investigation. Now, he’s back in charge of the surprising Red Sox (32-20), who have won three in a row and are a game behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.