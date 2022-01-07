Let it snow!

Test your knowledge on snow science and history here.
Andrea Sachs/ The Washington Post
Which city is the snowiest in the United States?
Boston, Massachusetts
Albany, New York
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Syracuse, New York
Charles Krupa/ Associated Press
Not every big snowstorm is a blizzard. How fast do winds have to be blowing for it to be considered a blizzard?
10 miles per hour
25 miles per hour
35 miles per hour
50 miles per hour
Astrid Riecken/ for The Washington Post
True or false: It needs to be 32 degrees or lower for it to snow?
True
False
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/ Associated Press
Which of these factors helps determine the shape of snowflakes?
The place the snow is falling
The temperature it is while snow is falling
If there is a body of water near the snowfall
How much pollution is in the air
Matt McClain/ The Washington Post
Snowball fights are a snowstorm tradition. Which animal has been observed playing with snowballs?
Polar bears
Squirrels
Reindeer
Japanese macaques
Craig Hudson/ for The Washington Post
This mineral is used to melt snow and ice off sidewalks and roads after a storm?
Salt
Iron
Magnesium
Copper
Susan Walsh/ Associated Press
This animal's paws act as natural snowshoes, allowing the animal to not sink while walking on soft snow.
Hare
Snow leopard
Snowy owl
Snow goose
Drew Angerer/ Getty Images
The largest snowstorm in Washington, D.C.'s recorded history is the Knickerbocker Storm of 1922. How many inches of snow fell in the District?
53 inches
16 inches
28 inches
44 inches