Let it snow!

KidsPost January 07, 2022
1

Which city is the snowiest in the United States?

Boston, Massachusetts

Albany, New York

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Syracuse, New York

2

Not every big snowstorm is a blizzard. How fast do winds have to be blowing for it to be considered a blizzard?

10 miles per hour

25 miles per hour

35 miles per hour

50 miles per hour

3

True or false: It needs to be 32 degrees or lower for it to snow?

True

False

4

Which of these factors helps determine the shape of snowflakes?

The place the snow is falling

The temperature it is while snow is falling

If there is a body of water near the snowfall

How much pollution is in the air

5

Snowball fights are a snowstorm tradition. Which animal has been observed playing with snowballs?

Polar bears

Squirrels

Reindeer

Japanese macaques

6

This mineral is used to melt snow and ice off sidewalks and roads after a storm?

Salt

Iron

Magnesium

Copper

7

This animal's paws act as natural snowshoes, allowing the animal to not sink while walking on soft snow.

Hare

Snow leopard

Snowy owl

Snow goose

8

The largest snowstorm in Washington, D.C.'s recorded history is the Knickerbocker Storm of 1922. How many inches of snow fell in the District?

53 inches

16 inches

28 inches

44 inches

