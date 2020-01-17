“Who here thinks that someone would have consensual sexual relations with someone at work to get ahead at work?” Aidala posed to the group.

A number of hands went up — at least 10 — and Aidala’s allotted time with the panel was over.

AD

The jury — selected early Friday afternoon along with three alternates — is composed of five men and seven women. There are four black jurors and the rest are white.

AD

Over strenuous objection from the defense, a woman who wrote a book concerning predatory older men was selected. The defense claimed that she lied about her experience with the subject and asked for a mistrial — which Justice James Burke denied.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with rape, committing a criminal sex act and predatory sexual assault; he faces a minimum of 10 years behind bars. He was arrested in May 2018, months after he faced a swarm of sexual assault and harassment allegations that propelled the #MeToo movement.

AD

The once-powerful film producer denies the charges, and his representatives have maintained that Weinstein never had nonconsensual sex with anyone who has accused him — or otherwise.

Concentrated jury questioning by the attorneys, a process known as voir dire, began Thursday morning. The trial for the Hollywood figure began last week in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.

AD

On Jan. 6, the first day of his trial, Weinstein was hit with a new set of sexual assault charges relating to two incidents in Los Angeles, after a lengthy investigation. Weinstein’s lawyers called the timing of that announcement a “coordinated” publicity stunt.

Aidala used up the defense’s 20th and last peremptory challenge by 11 a.m., meaning the team could no longer cut people without providing justification. The defense team probably would have excused the author, who lawyer Damon Cheronis said “was not forthcoming about the subject of the book,” including during questioning Friday.

AD

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon has repeatedly accused the Weinstein team of eliminating women, especially white women, in a concerted effort.

Aidala said one of the women — a Memorial Sloan Kettering hospital employee and beauty pageant winner — was cut because she also made a go at acting and has experience as a model. She admitted in her questionnaire that in her late 20s she tried and failed to make it as an actor.

AD

“Who knows if she’s going to hold that against Mr. Weinstein?” Aidala argued.

She also was likely to identify with models who would testify at the trial, the defense attorney insisted.

“She was Miss Swimsuit New York,” Aidala said. She’s was also a theater major in college and “photos of her online are very similar to the photos online of some of the people’s witnesses,” he added, describing them as “modeling photos.”