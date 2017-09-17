Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
John Lithgow, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
[Emmys 2017 live coverage: Red carpet, winners and biggest moments]
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie
Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie
Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Outstanding variety sketch series
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding reality-competition program
“The Voice” (NBC)
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Bruce Miller, “The Handmaid’s Tale” for the episode “Offred (Pilot)” (Hulu)
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Reed Morano, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, “Master of None” for the episode “Thanksgiving” (Netflix)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Donald Glover, “Atlanta” (FX)
Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror” for the episode “San Junipero” (Netflix)
Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Jean-Marc Vallée, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Outstanding writing for a variety series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
The winners below were announced at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Melissa McCarthy, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy
Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding host for a reality or reality-competition program
RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)
Outstanding structured reality program
“Shark Tank” (ABC)
Outstanding unstructured reality program
“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)
Outstanding variety special
“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017” (CBS)
Outstanding special class program
“70th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
“13th” (Netflix)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
“Planet Earth II” (BBC America)
Outstanding informational series or special
“Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath” (A&E)
Exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking
“LA 92” (National Geographic)