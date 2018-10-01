

Tony Giles in Oman in March. (Tony Giles)

Tony Giles takes traveling to the extreme. He has journeyed to far-flung places on all seven continents, exploring both the most populous places on Earth and the most remote.

On a 2011 trip to Antarctica, he took a two-day ocean passage from the tip of Argentina just to reach the frozen continent. Tromping across an island off the mainland, the wind was so fierce — and the rain seemingly horizontal — that the guide told him he couldn’t see anything.

“I said, ‘Well, that’s two of us,’ ” Giles laughed.

Giles, who is blind and 80 percent deaf, has dedicated himself to reaching places many others don’t dare visit. He often travels with his girlfriend, who is also blind.

On trips, they’re used to fielding questions from fellow travelers about why they do it, and how they manage the logistics. Sometimes, he finds the questions rude or intrusive, but he’s usually game to answer them. “I realize people are simply curious and, often, confused [about] why a blind person wants to ‘see’ a place,” he said.

The reason is the same as for people who have sight: If you want an adventure or a new experience, you often have to leave home for it. He just tends to go a little farther afield than most.

“Being in Antarctica and having snow under my feet, touching whale bones that had been washed up on the shore — you know, you can’t do that in your own city or country,” the 40-year-old globe-trotter said from the seaside town of Teignmouth in southern England.

On that trip, he also heard penguins and elephant seals and went to scientific stations.

Giles enthusiastically talks about his experiences with people he meets and writes about his travels online and in his e-books, “Seeing the World My Way” and “Seeing the Americas My Way.” He’s traveled all over South America and Central America — from Chile to Colombia — across Asia and Africa and been to all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Giles was born blind. He has a rare eye disorder, generally referred to as cone dystrophy, which affects the retina’s cone cells. He’s never seen color and has increased sensitivity to light. Although for a time as a younger child he could see the contrast of big black letters on white paper, he eventually wasn’t able to do that. He learned to read Braille and to get around with the help of a cane.



Tony Giles with his girlfriend, Tatiana Nisioti, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, in 2012. (Tony Giles)

Giles caught the travel bug early. “My dad was in the Merchant Navy before I was born, and he told me about his stories and adventures,” he said. When he was 16, Giles had the opportunity to travel to Boston for a week. “That was the start of it.”

While he now makes some money from writing about his travels, Giles says he doesn’t have a 9-to-5 job. He said he lives on the pension his father left him.

That and keeping to a budget have allowed him to travel the world. While he relishes the challenge of getting to remote places, he also enjoys visiting cities that are easier to get around as a blind person. He gives New York City, which is on a grid system, top billing in that category.

“Particularly downtown Manhattan,” he said. “One simply counts blocks and can, for the most part, walk in a straight line. You simply ask fellow pedestrians what street number you are at and what the number of the cross street is and if you are on the west or east side of the city.”

His favorite state in the United States? Alaska for all its rugged, raw nature — not to mention, “the people are very decent,” he said.

Giles has traveled to both the Last Frontier and the Big Apple with his girlfriend, Tatiana Nisioti of Athens, who works at a hospital call center in the Greek capital. They’ve been to four continents together: North and South America, Australia and Europe — and spoke with The Washington Post while visiting Sicily.

For both, the social aspect of travel — getting to know new people — and what they’ll eat looms large.

“I always say it’s about seeing with your taste buds and your hands and your ears,” he said. “It’s about trying new and unusual foods.”

Giles especially loves Japanese cuisine, from sushi to ramen, and has had octopus bowls there — as well as horse tongue (“It was a bit thin, a little tough”), when he was in the northeast part of the country.

He really liked the camel he tried in Australia. “It tastes similar to sirloin steak,” he said.

But the best beef in the world? Buenos Aires.

He has tried cow testicles in Africa, to which he gave low marks — “they’re not very nice, they’re chewy — they’re a bit rubbery.” He also tried whale on a stick — that is, skewered — in Iceland.

“I thought it would be saltier,” he said.



Tony Giles in Israel atop Masada in 2012. (Tony Giles)

Giles’s hearing loss means he wears powerful digital hearing aids to hear. He relies heavily on his hearing when he travels, particularly when he is crossing roads or needs to listen for oncoming traffic.

When he and Nisioti visit museums or cathedrals, they like to get audio guides and they spring for guided walking tours to absorb information about new places. But ambient noise can make taking in new places that way difficult at times.

When he arrives at a new place his “senses are sharpened,” he said, which helps him navigate.

The “most amazing” city he’s been to? Bangkok. He recalls the oppressive heat and humidity that hit him as soon as he exited the airport, but he embraced the chaos and the smell of sewage and excitement of the open markets. He was tempted to buy fried cockroaches, but declined in the end.

“I wasn’t sure how many cockroaches I’d needed to make a meal,” he said.

Part of the draw for him is the risk. That goes especially for the wide-open places he visits.

“The slight danger of it — that excites me, and that challenges me,” he said.

Yet somewhat surprisingly, both Giles and Nisioti said their extensive travels have also endeared them to where they live.

“You do appreciate what you have, when you go away from your country a few weeks or a few months,” Giles said. “It opens your eyes — traveling — said the blind man.”

