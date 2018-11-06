SHE SAID YES: A woman who was running in Sunday’s New York City Marathon was at mile 16 when her longtime boyfriend hopped over the barrier and dropped to one knee. She ended the day with a medal around her neck and a ring on her finger. https://t.co/8xbZ6P24RM pic.twitter.com/YizdEJYOhc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) November 5, 2018

Before you propose in public, ask yourself why you’re doing it.

Will it increase the joy and happiness for your partner, or might it steal their thunder? Do they enjoy being the center of attention, or do they prefer quieter moments together? Will they say yes, or might the prodding from strangers nudge them there?

If any of your answers are more about you than your partner, cancel the flash mob and call off the Jumbotron.

The debate over the public marriage proposal — is it harmless and cute or narcissistic and manipulative? — surfaces nearly every time another one goes viral. This past weekend, a man proposed to his girlfriend who was in the middle of running the New York City Marathon. According to CBS News, Dennis Galvin hopped over a barrier and onto the marathon course and asked his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Curran, to marry him.

CBS said it was Curran’s first time running a marathon. She’d trained for a year and still had 10 miles to go when Galvin interrupted her to pop the question.

She said yes, cried (tears of joy or annoyance?), hugged him — and then kept running. In the video footage, she looks happy. But couldn’t he have waited? Let the woman have her moment — all 4 hours and 24 minutes of it, which she has trained so hard for — without pulling her over to give you 30 seconds of glory.

On Twitter, readers aired their thoughts for and against the proposal.

(I don’t think the marathon proposal is bad; I think our desire to cannibalize and make the worst of every moment that could be interpreted badly is not great!) — Laura Turner (@lkoturner) November 6, 2018

This is a perfect proposal because there's no better metaphor for hetero marriage than being well on your way to accomplishing your personal goal only to be stopped by a man asking you to do something else. https://t.co/wMRg1qTdaA — Panic Pixie Scream Girl (@jelenawoehr) November 6, 2018

If you've ever run a marathon/ultra, of which I've run dozens, you know that the last thing you want part way through is to have your concentration and pace interrupted by anything, much less by a self-centered guy who needs you to stop mid-race to capture his proposal on camera. — Sarah Spelt (@SarahMSpelt) November 6, 2018

Re this NYC marathon proposal that's going around, there ARE times when I think a marathon proposal would be fine. 1. if they're really suffering and need an emotional lift. 2. At the end. That one mostly looked like an unsatisfactory, rushed proposal that hurt her time. — Helen O’Hara (@HelenLOHara) November 6, 2018

The couple hasn’t responded publicly yet. But most people prefer a private proposal — and most are done that way. In a Knot article detailing five big proposal mistakes, proposing in front of an audience was one of them. In a survey of 19,000 couples, the wedding website found that most women said proposing in public or in front of friends and family were not advised.

“Once you’ve asked and she’s (hopefully) accepted, you two will want to linger in your own little love bubble for a while — not possible if colleagues, cousins, or perfect strangers are getting in your faces to congratulate you,” according to the Knot’s story accompanying the survey.

There’s no private love bubble in the middle of a marathon course — especially when one person has to get back to conquering another 10 miles.

