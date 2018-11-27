Last November, as my husband laid in a hospital bed, I found myself digging through dozens of boxes in a frantic search for our Christmas elf, Gingee. “I can’t find her!” I texted my friends, “and tomorrow is December first, which means Gingee is supposed to arrive from the North Pole. What am I going to do? Help!”

I felt a little crazy that night as I threw Christmas decorations all over the garage. My husband was very sick, and although we didn’t know how bad it was yet, he had been ill for months. I knew that this holiday season was going to be difficult for our family. Making sure that Gingee appeared downstairs on the first day of the season was something that I could still control. I needed that elf.

Eventually, under a pile of old cards, I found Gingee. I placed her in the tree, knowing that my three young kids would be delighted to see her in the morning. Tomorrow the magic would still be alive for them.

Tomorrow would also be the day their father was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

“How are you surviving?” friends asked me throughout December. I never quite knew how to respond. My husband was in the hospital for the entire month, and I spent each day shuttling between home, the hospital, work and the kids’ schools. If I had known how quickly he would succumb to the cancer, I would never have left his side. But we both felt it was important to keep things as normal as we could for the kids. So I watched the Polar Express with them. We went to church and my son sang in the children’s choir. And I made sure that Gingee returned to the North Pole every night and found herself in a new spot in our house every morning.

Looking back, I wondered if I had handled things in the best way. Was it better that the kids spent Christmas morning at home, rather than at the hospital? How much time should we have spent talking about their father’s diagnosis rather than just sitting by the tree together? Was it okay that I missed my preschooler’s holiday concert?

I’m not the first parent to deal with illness, death, divorce or any other sort of loss around the holidays. Still, I found myself scrambling for the right answers when it was my family facing such difficult circumstances. This isn’t uncommon. I reached out to experts, who shared some basic things that parents can do to maintain a sense of normalcy for their kids during tough times, at the holidays or any time of year.

“In times of stress and uncertainty, children function best with structure and consistency,” says Maia Deubert, a clinical psychologist who works with children and families in McLean, Va. Kids have a basic need to feel secure, and the holiday season can be filled with many changes to the weekly routines of school and extracurriculars. Add a family crisis to the mix, and routines are even more thrown off. As much as possible, she says, parents should find ways to create structure during times like holiday breaks.

[Will a recliner help my 4-year-old remember his father?]

Catherine Andrews, a psychotherapist in Washington, D.C., who specializes in working with grief in children, agrees. “Although some flexibility with expectations, bedtimes and other usual house rules is natural during the holidays, too much can be unsettling for children,” she says. “Routines and consistent expectations of children’s behavior helps them to feel that not everything in the world has changed.” While a nightly bath and early bedtime may not seem so important when everything else is falling apart, it may be one of the most important things to help keep kids’ anxiety at bay.

The importance of structure extends to other parts of children’s lives as well. During periods of stress, particularly when they coincide with holidays, parents may try to counteract difficult life experiences by overindulging kids. Most professionals warn against this. Instead, keep things simple, says Eleanor Lewis, a school psychologist in Arlington, Va.

“An electronics-free meal, a quick walk around the block, a nightly talk before bed,” are all great options that “solidify connection and provide lasting memories,” she says.

Deubert recommends encouraging children to engage in active play such as ice skating, hiking and other outdoor fun, which “can also be particularly helpful in releasing pent up stress and anxiety,” she says.

Many specialists who work with young people recognize that children react differently to stress than adults. While I found it hard just to wake up most mornings last December, my children shifted frequently between sadness and joy. “Kids don’t grieve 24/7,” says Andrews, something she reminded me of when she was working with my kids in the months after they lost their father. In fact, she says, this type of behavior helps kids experience grief and then return to more typical feelings and activities throughout the day.

Jodi Gilbert, a social worker in Washington, D.C., adds that while kids may be sad about a divorce, illness or death, “they’re still likely to be excited like all kids are for the holiday season.” It’s important, she says, that parents remind themselves that such a way of seeing the world is natural for children, and not something that we should see as disconcerting or alarming. Gilbert recommends continuing to bring music, dance and laughter into the house as much as possible, and keeping in mind that kids will still need a space to be silly and experience wonder.

Andrews agrees. “If parents let their kids be kids, there will be joy around the holidays,” she says.

In fact, I found my children’s ability to continue to experience joy last December to be one of the few surprising and wonderful parts of that time. For me, the holiday season has always held so much meaning about my life in the past and in the future. But my kids remained mostly focused on the present. They loved singing along with holiday music in the car, and they were excited when we hung the stockings on Christmas Eve. It was a tumultuous month, but they held on to the magic of the season with surprising vigor.

Gingee was part of that magic. Every morning, the three of them would rush downstairs early to search for her. Somehow, Gingee became a symbol of the stability I could provide my kids. “Don’t forget about the elf!” I texted family and friends who helped put my kids to bed on the nights when I was at the hospital.

“Mom!” my 6-year-old son called out to me one morning when I was home, “you have got to see Gingee!”

I came downstairs. My three kids were laughing. “Look!” he said, and pointed to the wall.

There was Gingee, hanging upside down from the window. “How did she get there?” my daughter asked.

I looked at her eyes, and the gazes of her two brothers. Their faces were filled with wonder. And in that moment, the magic was still alive for me too.

By day, Marjorie Brimley is a high school teacher and mother of three. She spends her nights replaying the crazy encounters that go along with recently becoming a widow and blogging about them at DCwidow.com. You can find her on Facebook and Twitter @dcwidowblog.

