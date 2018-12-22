

Joshua Rubin demonstrating in front of the detention center for juvenile migrants in Tornillo, Tex. (Joshua Rubin)

Joshua Rubin, a lifelong New Yorker, was outraged about children being separated from their parents at the Mexican border. The final straw was the massive tent city of detained migrant teenagers in a tiny isolated Texas town straddling the desert and the Rio Grande.

So he climbed into his camper, kissed his wife and adult son, and made the 2,200-mile drive from New York City to Tornillo on his own.

“I was sure there’d be lots of people protesting,” said Rubin, a 67-year-old software engineer who lives in Brooklyn.

Once he arrived in mid-October, however, Rubin found there weren’t as many people protesting as he’d hoped. In fact, many days, he’s the only one.

It’s been more than two months, and Rubin has become a fixture outside the vast detention site, a one-man vigil holding signs that read “Free them” and “Estamos de tu lado” (“We’re on your side”). He wants to show the migrant children that they are not forgotten, that people like him care.

His solitary vigil in the desert is a measure of one man’s commitment to a cause.



Joshua Rubin standing in front of the unused Tornillo-Guadalupe Toll Plaza where he’s been camping in his RV for the past two months. (Joshua Rubin)

Rubin documents what he sees, and from his command center in his camper, he posts to social media and attempts to bring other protesters to Tornillo. He also tries to be a friendly face — albeit from afar — for the teens.

“I wave as they go in, and I wave as they go out,” Rubin said.

When he sees them enter for the first time, he said he finds it emotional because they have no idea what lies ahead.

“It’s hard on the heart,” he said.

The Tornillo migrant detention camp houses teens between ages 13 and 17, most of whom crossed the border unaccompanied and are waiting to be reunited with parents, relatives or other sponsors as their immigration cases are processed. The amount of time it takes to vet potential sponsors for unaccompanied minors continues to grow. As of November, the average length of time a child spends in federal custody was 90 days, but many have been in Tornillo much longer. The Trump administration recently eased screening of potential sponsors, a change aimed at speeding the release of minors.

When Rubin started his protest, there were about 1,000 teens there, and now the estimate is around 3,000.

At Tornillo, Rubin has been documenting the transformation of the tent city into a semi-permanent site with its own soccer field and commissary.

“Tents have been added. Hard shelters have been added. They bring in generators constantly,” he said.

The detention camp in Tornillo has been under increasing criticism after a report that the camp’s more than 2,000 employees had not had been given FBI background checks, a violation of the guidelines of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Some of what Rubin posts to his Facebook page Witness: Tornillo, are his interactions with children inside the camp.

“When I’ve actually exchanged a few words with the kids, they indicated that they weren’t particularly happy, and they also indicated that they’d spent a lot of time there,” said Rubin. “I asked how long they’ve stayed, and a few kids called out: three months…four months…five months. Some have been there since the camp was first set up back in June.”



Joshua Rubin's view of the Tornillo migrant detention camp (Joshua Rubin)

Talking to the kids has become more difficult since about two weeks into his protest, when the chain link and barbwire fence that surrounds the site was covered over with tarps of black plastic to prevent him and others from looking in.

The teens inside the Tornillo detention camp are heavily supervised by camp workers and guards. All children walk single file throughout the camp and aren’t allowed to go anywhere independently. Outside of soccer, the only form of physical contact allowed between the children is a fist bump; they aren’t allowed to hug each other.

The Tornillo detention site is the largest of all the facilities housing juveniles and was established by the Trump administration in June to deal with an overflow of migrant detainees. That decision came during the peak of the president’s “zero tolerance” immigration crackdown, which separated around 2,500 migrant children from their parents and caused a national uproar.

Trump changed course and signed an executive order to halt family separations on June 20, but the number of migrants crossing the border has ticked up in recent months. Currently, there are about 14,600 children in the custody of HHS, the highest number in the agency’s history.

Rubin has a front row seat to this from his RV, which is parked in the unused Tornillo-Guadalupe Toll Plaza right in front of the gate into the tent city. It lies in El Paso County, so the authorities at Tornillo Port of Entry cannot ask Rubin to leave.

Rubin says that camping in front of a detention center for two months is a new level of activism for him. The son of two teachers, Rubin came of age during the height of the Vietnam War in the late 1960s, witnessing friends either fleeing or resisting the draft.

Though never drafted himself, Rubin joined some of his high school friends in anti-war demonstrations and has remained politically active since. Over the summer, he made several trips to the border and demonstrated in Brownsville and McAllen, Tex., where he was arrested along with another protester for blocking the entrance to a detention center. Spending time in jail was a first for him.

It was only after attending a conference in El Paso called Grito de la frontera (“Cry from the border”) that Rubin began to think about a longer stay at one of these detention centers.

“At the conference, somebody said that she was tired of people coming down for a day and thinking that they did something,” Rubin said. “I started trying to imagine what it would be like if I came down for more than a day and what I would do.”

That’s when Rubin created Witness: Tornillo and, with the blessing of his wife and son, prepared himself for a longer stay.

He has emotional support from his wife, Melissa, and son, Greg, though he didn’t come home for Thanksgiving or for his wife’s birthday, and he plans to stay in Tornillo through the holidays and his son’s 30th birthday.

He feels he’s making progress. People have been reaching out to him, and some have even come down to stay a night or two in their own vehicles, something Rubin says wasn’t happening when he first arrived.

In mid-November, Rubin got a temporary boost of around 70 protesters that came from all over the country, many of them Jewish congregants led by their Rabbis. And earlier this month, actress and activist Alyssa Milano interviewed Rubin while she was visiting the detention site.

Since October, the Witness: Tornillo Facebook page has gone from 67 members to now more than 3,000.

“It’s also becoming an effective organizing tool,” said Rubin, who used the page to assemble a quick rally on Dec. 15 at the same time a Democratic congressional delegation, including Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex), was visiting the detention site.

“It’s no accident that this is in Tornillo,” O’Rourke said to reporters after he’d toured the site. “It’s in a remote location on purpose so the American people don’t know what’s happening here.”

Rubin has also used social media to enlist volunteers for a Christmas in Tornillo event from Sunday until New Year’s Day, in which they are making an art installation of thousands of colorful paper flowers — one for each minor detained inside — in front of the camp.

The flowers are being created and mailed by people all around the country, from churches to Girl Scout troops.

Rubin said he thinks that social media will be the key to continuing the demonstrations long after his stay there is over.

“I can’t do this forever,” he said.

There is an online Tornillo Witnessing Sign-up sheet for people to volunteer three to four days in front of the tent city and record what they see. Rabbi Bruce Elder of Chicago, who protested with Rubin in November, created it, and Rubin says volunteers are starting to line up.

“Three months is basically what I signed up for,” he said, adding he plans to leave on Jan. 6. “And because of [the other volunteers] it looks like I’m going to be able to leave by then.”

Jeff Dingler is a senior writer for Saratoga Living, a magazine based in Upstate New York. He’s also a professional musician.