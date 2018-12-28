

Like millions of parents across the country, I took my kids to see “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” when it opened in theaters. In this year of such magnificent displays of representation and diversity in film (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Black Panther,” “A Wrinkle in Time”), finally there was something the two youngest of my six kids could watch. This would be an epic teaching moment, or so I thought.

During the film, things went spectacularly well. My 5-year-old, Connor, recognized the language Miles’s mother spoke, Spanish, just like his kindergarten teacher. He said he thought Miles’s Uncle Aaron was like his Uncle Anthony, my brother. He was identifying similarities between his life and the life of the superhero on-screen.

Three-year-old Quinn recognized the ballet slippers on Spider-Girl’s feet. Gwen instantly became Quinn’s other favorite ballerina, second only to Misty Copeland, principal ballerina for American Ballet Theatre. (Ballet slippers equal ballerina. It’s a toddler rule.)

After the movie, I tried to make my epic teaching moment happen. Maybe my first fail was interrupting the argument over which one was “the bestest Spider-Man”: Miles, “the black one,” or the “girl Spider-Man Woman Gwen” (which they mercifully shortened to “Spider-Gwen”). My question: “So, guys, can you believe that when I was your age, there wasn’t a Spider-Gwen or a Miles?”

I got silence and confused stares. Then, the true sign that I had asked something they did not care about, a non sequitur from the toddler: “Girl Spider-Man Woman is a ballerina, Mommy!”

I simply replied, “She is.” They went back to the argument.

Later at home, I tried again. “Hey Connor and Quinn, did you know there used to be one Spider-Man? That was the Spider-Man when I was a kid.”

Connor cocked his head and squinted at me, “Yeah, Mommy. He was the old man.”

By this time, my older kids, ages 15, 18, 20 and 22, were close enough to chime in.

“That was back in the old days, Connor.”

“Yeah, when dinosaurs and cave men were walking around everywhere.”

“Did they even have civil rights then?”

I abandoned my epic lesson and made a mental note to have a talk later with the history teacher at the high school.

My little ones were born after America had elected its first black president. Their world already had a Miles Morales in comics (he was introduced in 2011). They even had a black Superman, alter ego Calvin Ellis, who was introduced in 2009 and created in the image of President Barack Obama. This Superman was introduced as the hero from another universe, Earth 23. But he still exists.

I realized that their world has always had heroes of color. Connor cut his teeth on his older brother’s John Stewart, a.k.a. Green Lantern, who was a dark-skinned black character. (Yes, the dark-skinned part matters.) The kids have a black Superman doll. The guy is missing a leg, but they still have him. There is also the children’s favorite bedtime comic heroine: Kamala Khan, a brown-skinned, Muslim teenager in the reboot of the once blond, blue-eyed Ms. Marvel character.

Unlike my older kids, who were born at the turn of the millennium, the two little ones have never known a world without prominent representation — where blackness was found not only in sidekicks and the help, but in the leaders and protagonists like T’Challa of “Black Panther.” This is a good thing, right? So, how do I teach them the importance of milestones like “Into the Spider-Verse”? In a way, my youngest are privileged to grow up in such a world. But I worried that privilege was barring their connection to the past.

However, in worrying about my kids’ privilege, I forgot that they were still black in a world created under a system of white supremacy. While new diversity may be replacing old racist representations, the system is still there, and it touches everything we know and do.

Just look at the uprising from racist fans when they heard about the “Titans” television series, a live-action version of the DC Comics team Teen Titans. A black actress, Anna Diop, was cast as Starfire, and the stream of racist rhetoric that followed from angry white fans was enough for her to opt to temporarily step away from social media.

The system always rears its head. After all, it’s been there since America was discovered. There will always be examples of life before this recent diversity. As parents, we just have to dig a little deeper to find examples. Look to the hidden figures of STEM, the black women who made and enabled some of the biggest discoveries of our time. Look at figures like Donald Shirley, a musical prodigy who fused modern and classic music in a way the world had never heard. These stories are there, buried, but rife for those teaching moments.

Mine comes from comics, the genre our family enjoys most. Our bedtime story two nights after “Spider-Man” just happened to be an old “Teen Titans” issue that featured the original team. Connor and Quinn are no strangers to the diverse version of the same DC comic team, which includes a black Cyborg, an orange Starfire and a green Beast Boy. The kids can probably recite episodes of the animated “Teen Titans Go!” That’s why they were shocked to see the original team in the comic made up of white characters: Kid Flash, Wonder Girl, Aqualad and Robin.

Disbelief led to confusion. I was able to explain that, years ago, all the superheroes except for a few were white.

“Why?” they asked.

My lesson commenced. I introduce them to the idea of racism and the importance of diversity. We will have many more talks over the years, but it is important to start these things early, in small doses. For a moment there, I thought I had missed my chance.

I couldn’t talk long. In fact, when Quinn popped in the signature toddler non sequitur after about 10 minutes, I knew I was finished. We didn’t finish the “Teen Titans” comic. They were done with it, choosing instead to finish story time with a familiar favorite: Kamala Khan.

Jonita Davis is a freelance writer based in Indiana. Find her on Twitter @JonitaLDavis.

