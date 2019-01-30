Hollywood thrives on book adaptations, and this year is no exception. With classics like “Call of the Wild” and “Little Women” and recent teen romances like “The Sun Is Also a Star” and “Five Feet Apart” headed to theaters in 2019, this year’s batch of books-turned-movies has us excited. Of course, half the fun of seeing adaptations is the post-credits debate over which was better: the book or the movie. To polish your arguments (or ready your ammunition), check out these books that are headed to the big screen this year (all release dates are subject to change):

“Between Shades of Gray” by Ruta Sepetys (in theaters now, as “Ashes in the Snow”; targeted to teens and adults)

A 16-year-old aspiring artist named Lina and her family are deported from their comfortable home in Lithuania to a brutal labor camp in 1941 Siberia as Stalin dismantles the Baltic region. Lina struggles to keep her hope and humanity and even finds a sweet romance.

Who’s in it: Bel Powley, Peter Franzén, Sophie Cookson

Why we're excited: This story illuminates an often-overlooked chapter in history and was an international bestseller. It's an intense book that promises to be an intense, moving film.

“A Dog’s Way Home” by W. Bruce Cameron (in theaters now; targeted to tweens and families)

Who's in it: Bryce Dallas Howard (voice of Bella the dog), Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Jonah Hauer-King

A dog named Bella gets lost and goes on a 400-mile, two-plus-year journey to find her owner. On the way, she faces danger and makes friends — both animal and human.

Why we're excited: Who doesn't love a heartwarming story about a beloved, loyal dog? This one has charmed readers by the millions. Author Cameron and his wife, Cathryn Michon, co-wrote the screenplay, so the movie will hopefully capture the spirit of the book.

“How to Train Your Dragon” by Cressida Cowell (in theaters Feb. 22, as “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”; targeted to kids)

Who’s in it: voices of Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Gerard Butler, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig

The first book in Cowell’s now-multivolume series is about young Viking boy Hiccup, who must catch and train a dragon to pass a Viking initiation test.

Why we’re excited: The third film in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy adds an adorable female dragon who’s the same breed as Toothless — and could be his mate. But Hiccup must get to the dragons' Hidden World before an evil dragon hunter — who might kill them all. The 3-D animation in this series is always amazing.

“Five Feet Apart” by Rachael Lippincott, Mikki Daughtry, and Tobias Iaconis (in theaters March 22, 2019; targeted to teens)

Who's in it: Cole Sprouse, Hayley Lu Richardson, Parminder Nagra

Two teens with cystic fibrosis meet in a hospital and fall in love, but they can't get close enough to touch without risking shortening their young lives.

Why we’re excited: Is it this year’s “The Fault in Our Stars”? Could be. We know teens love a good life-and-death love story, which is what the book is. And it’s directed by Justin Baldoni, who played Rafael on “Jane the Virgin.”

“Where’d You Go, Bernadette” by Maria Semple (in theaters March 22, 2019; targeted to teens and adults)

Who's in it: Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer, Kristen Wiig

When her anxiety-prone, revolutionary architect mom, Bernadette, disappears just before a family trip to Antarctica, 15-year-old Bee pieces together emails, FBI documents, secret letters and more to find her.

Why we’re excited: Semple’s best-selling novel is hilarious, with sendups of helicopter parents and tech gurus, and it explores the mother-daughter bond with wit and insight. The story should be in good hands with director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “School of Rock,", “Before Sunset”) and award-wining actress Blanchett. Linklater also co-wrote the screenplay.

“A Dog’s Journey” by W. Bruce Cameron (in theaters May 17; targeted to tweens and families)

Who's in it: Dennis Quaid, Betty Gilpin, Josh Gad

This sequel to “A Dog’s Purpose” finds the dog Buddy reborn to fulfill his destiny: taking care of baby Clarity — who’s now a teenager.

Why we're excited: If you loved the first book and/or movie, you should be delighted to spend more time with this constantly reincarnating pup. The spotlight on a teen character should add to the teen appeal. Just be ready to break out the tissues, if it's anything like the first one.

“The Sun Is Also a Star” by Nicola Yoon (in theaters May 17; targeted to teens)

Who’s in it: Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton, Cathy Shim

This romantic coming-of-age story follows two high school seniors — logical, science-oriented Jamaican American Natasha and poet Korean American Daniel — from their meeting on the streets of New York City through the 12 fateful hours they spend together.

Why we’re excited: This was one of the biggest young adult books of 2016. And the plot hinges on a timely immigration issue: In less than 24 hours, Natasha and her family are scheduled to be deported to Jamaica. What a time to fall in love!

“Artemis Fowl” by Eoin Colfer (in theaters Aug. 9; targeted to tweens and teens)

Who's in it: Hong Chau, Judi Dench, Josh Gad

A 12-year-old millionaire criminal mastermind takes on the race of fairies to get their gold in this start of a blockbuster seven-volume sci-fi fantasy series.

Why we're excited: This is one of the most popular, action-packed fantasy series ever. And Kenneth Branagh is directing.

“Call of the Wild” by Jack London (in theaters Dec. 25; targeted to tweens and families)

Who's in it: Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens

This is a fast-paced, brutal adventure story of a dog's survival in the Canadian Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush of the 1890s. Sled dog Buck suffers though several harsh owners and survives by getting in touch with his natural wolf instincts.

Why we’re excited: This latest film adaptation of the classic Jack London adventure tale is a big-budget action picture starring Ford as prospector John Thornton. And Michael Green (“Logan”) wrote the script.

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (in theaters Dec. 25; targeted to tweens and teens)

Who's in it: Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern

In this beloved coming-of-age classic, four sisters grow up in Boston struggling with poverty during and after the Civil War as they wait for their father to return home.

Why we’re excited: This take on Alcott’s novel is directed and written by Greta Gerwig, and the amazing cast includes the star of Gerwig’s “Lady Bird,” Saoirse Ronan, as Jo.

This piece first ran at CommonSensemedia.org. Regan McMahon is a writer and journalist who reviews kids’ books and contributes to Common Sense Media’s blog.

