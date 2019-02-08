

Audrey Moore, center, poses for a photo with gown-wearing guests at her wedding Jesse Lumen on Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)

It’s often said no one should outdo a bride on her wedding day.

But that wasn’t a concern for Audrey Moore, who told guests at her bridal shower she wanted them to attend her ceremony in their wedding gowns — a proposal she says was met with laughter and assumptions it was a joke.

They quickly learned she wasn’t kidding.

“They were all concerned about outshining me,” Moore said Thursday. “I told them: ‘I dare you to outshine me.' "

Moore, an actress known for her roles in “Better Call Saul” and Netflix’s “Godless,” conceptualized the nontraditional wedding theme with her then-fiancee, Jesse Lumen. The couple wanted everyone to shine at their Dec. 30 wedding, she said, so they asked guests to wear white, black, a wedding dress or even a costume.

“I’ve been to all of their weddings, and I am so in love with all of their dresses; they’re so unique to each person and look so great on them,” she said. It made her sad that the women lacked opportunities to break them out again, she said.

Moore also said she thinks women spend too much money on bridesmaids’ gowns — fueling the decision to allow guests to re-wear dresses from their own weddings and feel “magical” once more.



Moore and Lumen walk down the aisle Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)

The men got in on the fun, too. Lumen and his groomsmen donned white tuxedo hoodies and jeans for the occasion — comfortable garb the men were happy to wear in place of expensive tuxedos, Moore said.

“He looks best in a hoodie, and I always imagined marrying him in a hoodie,” she said, recalling what her husband wore when the two first met.

Photos from the ceremony depict an array of stylistic choices by the 120 attendees, many of whom showed up in costume. One man dressed a burrito. Another person dressed as though they were being abducted by an alien.

The music was nontraditional too, Moore said. Guests danced to the soundtracks of various movies and TV shows including “The Simpsons” and “Jurassic Park.”

While everyone was dressed to impress, Moore stood out in a custom blue lace dress she says made her feel as though she were in a “magical wonderland.”



Lumen and his groomsmen wear tuxedo hoodies at Lumen's wedding Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)

The couple published photos of the wedding to Reddit, where their post received more than 90,000 upvotes and 2,000 comments.

“We thought it was sad that most women only get to wear their wedding dress once, so we invited all the women coming to our non-traditional wedding to wear their old wedding dresses again!” the post read.

Moore said she and her husband enjoy using Reddit and especially like the interaction. In the replies, some users expressed regret over scrapping their own ideas for nontraditional weddings, ultimately going with what their families expected of them.

“I hope this encourages people to do the wedding they want to do,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, it’s their life, their marriage and their day to celebrate with everyone.”

See more photos from the Moore’s extremely fun wedding below:



Guests at the wedding of Moore, third from right, wear costumes at the ceremony Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)



Moore poses for a photo with gown-wearing wedding guests Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)



Moore and Lumen share a kiss at their wedding Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)



Moore is seen at her wedding Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)



Moore poses for a photo at her wedding Dec. 30. (Victoria Kait/Circumpunct Studios)

