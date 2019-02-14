Like many kindergarten boys, I thought girls were gross. But that didn’t stop me from liking Jennifer. She had dirty-blond bangs, perfect posture and never got in trouble.

I told her how I felt by drawing a picture of an idyllic meadow scene. Psychedelic butterflies orbited a four-color rainbow while giant bumblebees pollinated tulips growing between tufts of grass. I thought liking someone meant loving them. And I thought hearts expressed love. So I put hearts on it — many hearts.

“This is for you,” I said as I presented Jennifer with my drawing.

She squinted at it. “Put it in my bag with the others,” she said and resumed coloring. She was also drawing a spring meadow. I noticed its details — her bees were smaller, her rainbow had more colors. She was a realist.

Near the cubbies, I found her book bag, zipped open with other boys’ drawings stuffed in. Butterflies, flowers, lots of hearts. I crammed my gift in with the rest.

This was the first time I’d given a gift to a girl I liked. As an adult, my gifts were often returned. One ex dumped her gifts into a brown paper bag and left them on my porch. In college, I was in love with someone who broke up with me a few times. She filled plastic bags with my records, letters and love poems — and asked me to return the poems she had written for me.

“I’m keeping them,” I said.

“But those are mine,” she said.

“No, they’re mine,” I said. “A gift is a gift.”

There are people on this Earth who marry the first person they love. The rest of us accumulate mini-mountains of presents from past relationships. It makes sense to clean house and move on. But I made a bad habit of keeping everything. I used the practical items, such as a golden bike helmet or knit gloves, and I put the rest into files and drawers. It felt wrong to trash them.

Sometimes I dig them out — letters, poems, jewelry. I see them as artifacts of lessons learned. I learned that gifting possessions doesn’t connote possession. I learned that a gift is a gift, and sometimes that’s all it is. Whoever keeps them gets to forge their meanings. My trove of old gifts tells a story: I used to be bad at love. And that’s okay. It might even be normal.

Kindergarten was the first lesson learned, but I didn’t learn it right away. I was not a feminist back then: Jennifer rejected my gift, and I rejected her rejection. I decided to double-down on my crush.

It was February when my mom asked: “Are there any girls you like at school?"

“Jennifer,” I said.

“What is she like?”

I was 6, so I told her what I could. She was pretty. She had hair.

“Do you want to get her something for Valentine’s?”

I nodded.

We drove to the craft store and walked the aisles. No candy or cards. I wanted something special. With hearts. I pointed to a red pillow. It was in the shape of a heart, lined with frilly white lace. Smaller white hearts ran across it in rows. A frilly heart covered in hearts.

“Are you sure?” my mom asked.

I was sure. I knew Jennifer couldn’t reject me if she didn’t know who I was. I attached a card: “Be My Valentine.” I wrote: “From your Secret Admirer.”

My mom drove me to Jennifer’s house on Valentine’s Day. We found her address in the school phone book and went without calling.

I crept out of the car. Mom kept the engine idling.

I walked toward the house holding the pillow against my chest. I climbed the brick steps, propped the pillow against the door frame and rang the doorbell. Then I ran.

Kindergarten boys aren’t fast. I hadn’t crossed the lawn when the front door swung open, and my first crush saw the heart-shaped frilly pillow and then saw me, a fat-cheeked boy in a Ninja Turtle sweatshirt thrumping across the yard.

I climbed into my mom’s Ford Taurus wagon and slunk down. I remember us peeling out like bandits, my mother laughing at the wheel, my fat cheeks on fire with embarrassment. More likely we crawled off, my mom being a careful driver, allowing enough time for Jennifer’s whole family to gather at the door, read my secret note and watch us roll away.

The next day at school Jennifer said nothing. She didn’t pass a note. She didn’t look my way. She neither taunted nor acknowledged me. I never had the courage to bring it up. Instead, we pretended it never happened.

The longer we didn’t talk about the pillow, the more my affection cooled. She became another gross girl. But I knew the pillow was out there. Knowledge of its existence added to the shame I felt over leaving it and running. The silence lasted two years, and in that time, I decided to hate Jennifer. It was easier that way. I wished I had never given her a drawing or a pillow. I wished I had never admired any girl, openly or secretly, and it would be years again before I did.

In second grade she brought it up. We were sitting catty-corner at a long folding table in the cafeteria. Every seat was full. I was face-to-crust with a peanut butter-and-jelly sandwich when Jennifer, dining in perfect posture, asked: “Remember when you gave me that heart pillow?”

Everyone at the table looked up. The pillow still existed. Now everyone would know about my escapade. I could have said yes. I could have asked her if she kept it.

Instead, I slunk down in my seat. I wanted to crawl between the slices of white bread and hide in the grape jelly.

“Shut up,” I muttered.

She shrugged. We never talked again.

Sometimes I wonder if I’m remembering this all wrong. I used to laugh about it. I named myself the innocent victim. But sincerity and innocence aren’t the same, not even in kindergarten. Maybe Jennifer wasn’t trying to embarrass me. Maybe I had turned her into a villain to salvage my self-esteem, a trick that boys brandish well into manhood. Maybe at 6 years old, she was already tired of the possessive clamoring of boys and just wanted to be. Or maybe she didn’t know what to do with a frilly heart-shaped pillow dropped on her doorstep by a kid running in the other direction.

I’d like to think she kept the pillow. I wonder about all the gifts we receive and when they stop meaning something. The gift-keeper decides. But I’d like to think that a gift is still a gift. Even if you cram it in a bag or a drawer. Even if you trash it. Even if you ring the bell and then run.

