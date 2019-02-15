We celebrated the 100th day of school recently, and a week before our mini-centennial, a packet came home in my son’s school bag with instructions to help the kids commemorate the day. There was to be an activity with Froot Loops (please donate a box). There were to be plastic bags filled with 100 things of your choice (please nothing valuable). And we needed to decorate a shirt (please attach 100 items). My son, Charlie, would be required to explain to his kindergarten class why and how he created the shirt.

I love a project. The annual trek to the local nursery is my favorite: Picking out the season’s flowers and envisioning how the colors and textures will mesh and in what gradient of sunlight they need to fall. I can also make a wedding-worthy three-layer almond amaretto cake. I would not, however, call myself crafty. I think I have a Pinterest account where I pin things, but I am not sure where they go and why. My rule of thumb when the kids were born was to follow a theme to its very end on that first birthday, because we all survived and it should be celebrated with rainbow banners and a Noah’s ark carved from a watermelon, and streamers and cupcakes in the full spectrum of colors. But after that, it’s whatever makes my kids most comfortable.

And for my oldest son, Charlie, comfort has been a long time coming. He came home from the neonatal intensive care unit with a tracheotomy and later a g-tube. We had gauze, sterile water and latex gloves stashed in shoe boxes — our emergency trach kits — all over the house. He couldn’t take a real bath for more than a year. I cut holes in his onesies so I could feed him while he slept undisturbed. I was more concerned with keeping him safe than fashionable. The most accessorizing I did was varying the color of the “nose” that covered his trach. It looked like a little bow tie. Purple was his favorite.

[I knew how to be my disabled son's nurse. I had to learn how to be his mom.]

Even now that he is 6 and no longer needs the trach or the g-tube, I still put his comfort first. His cerebral palsy can make his arms and legs stiff, and getting him into and out of certain outfits can be difficult. We need wide-leg pants to fit over his braces and thin jackets so he can move his arms easily to roll himself in his wheelchair. We need pants with elastic waists, because he is not yet potty-trained and I don’t want to make it any harder for him or his aide to change him at school. Style and presentation will always come much farther down the list of priorities.

But I still want him to be a part of the festivities. It’s why I fight for him to be in the mainstream classroom as much as possible and to ride the bus and to join in gym class — he wants to be included. So when wacky tacky or superhero or spirit day rolls around, I do my part, with the caveat that whatever the costume is, it has to meet his needs first. But something about the 100th day of school had me stuck. What possible 100 things could I hot glue or stitch to a shirt that he wouldn’t pull off and stick in his mouth? What could I use that wouldn’t poke him or irritate his skin or get in the way of his wheelchair? And how could he “help” make it, because honestly, that’s the goal, to get him involved as best he can.



Courtesy of Jamie Sumner (Jamie Sumner/Courtesy of Jamie Sumner)

This is how I found myself, the night before the 100th day, staring at a blank white shirt with zero ideas. We had just come home from his horseback riding therapy. He was tired and I still needed to cook dinner, but I did not want him to be the only kid who didn’t dress up. I rummaged through the catchall drawer next to the kitchen sink that holds the leftover holiday stamps, tape, sticky notes and expired pizza coupons, and pulled out a red permanent marker. Charlie had not yet practiced his letters and reading that night, so I rolled him up in his chair to see what I was doing, and we turned the shirt into both homework and a little bit of a joke. I wrote as carefully as I could, “My Mom Made This Shirt in 100 Seconds” in big red strokes, and Charlie pointed to each letter and number as we went. When he tried it on, the shirt was a size too small, a leftover from a similarly crafty preschool project the year before, but it was soft and tagless and creative and he loved it.

It was a hit at school as well, especially with his special education teacher — who knows me and my lack of crafting skills, and knows how hard it can be for kids with special needs to join in the activities in the same way as everyone else. No, it wasn’t Pinterest-worthy, and it later bled and shrunk in the wash. It is now a tiny pink rag that will be used for dusting. But it allowed my son to celebrate with his class the fact that he has attended 100 days of mainstream school, something I wasn’t sure he would ever be able to do.

Jamie Sumner is the author of the middle-grade novel, “Roll with It.” Find her on Twitter @jamiesumner.

