The woman who charmed hearts across the country several years ago when she danced with President Barack Obama and later declared “I can die smiling now” turned 110 years old today.

Virginia McLaurin was at the White House in 2016 — when she was almost 107 — to meet the Obamas during a Black History Month celebration. The three chatted and danced, and Michelle Obama told her: “I want to be like you when I grow up.”

For her birthday today, people across social media — including the Obamas — wished her well.

Still dancing at 110 years old—happy birthday, Virginia! pic.twitter.com/IYuNYLJqT5 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 12, 2019

What a great moment. Happy 110th, Virginia. https://t.co/FuNZV3RRV4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 12, 2019

For her 109th birthday last year, she celebrated with the Harlem Globetrotters.

McLaurin was born in 1909 in South Carolina and worked as a seamstress for most of her life. The D.C. resident has been a widow for more than 70 years.

The day she went to the White House, she was nothing short of amazed.

“I tell you, I am so happy,” she said at the time, looking at the Obamas. “A black president, yay, and his black wife.”

When she shook her hips, Obama took note.

“She’s dancing,” he said with a laugh. “So what’s the secret to still dancing at 106?”

McLaurin’s answer? She just showed off more of her dance moves.