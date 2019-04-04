So many women have been through it: The excitement of a pregnancy, then the devastation when there are signs that the pregnancy is ending.

Hilaria Baldwin is just the latest to talk about it.

Here, in her Instagram post, she mentions a slowing heartbeat, and the fact that her fetus isn’t growing. And, she writes, “I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting.”

Whether you’re wealthy and married to a celebrity (and a celeb in your own right), or the editor of On Parenting, or the colleague who sits a few seats away, pregnancy is exhausting and miscarriage is devastating, physically and otherwise.

Where Baldwin mentions being a part of normalizing miscarriage? That’s a thing, folks. #ihadamiscarriage is a well-populated hashtag. Jessica Zucker, a clinical psychologist who has suffered through one herself, started an instagram account dedicated to it (trigger warning, readers: It is honest, and can get graphic). And we’ve run multiple pieces about miscarriages at On Parenting.

[I had a miscarriage. Talk to me.]

So why is there so much silence when this happens? Is it because we are conditioned to not speak of pregnancies until the first trimester is over — when the risk of miscarriage drops by a lot? Is it because just a generation ago, people barely mentioned pregnancy at all, and a sort of shame preceded birth? I’m not wondering why we don’t pose like Baldwin, 35, and post to our social media followers. I’m talking about the conversations, the blunt: “I had a miscarriage and am going to need a few days off work.” Or when a friend you haven’t seen in a while asks how things are going, there’s rarely the: “Well, I just lost my pregnancy, so I’m feeling pretty bad at the moment.”

Why do we keep silent not just about miscarriages, but about the first trimester of pregnancy? (Have you ever come to work feeling nauseous, faint and exhausted, or vomited then moved on to the next meeting? Because that is what the first part of a pregnancy is like for lots of women, many of whom work. Would talking about that also make it okay to take a sick day? Could it help managers understand their employees’ needs?)

I sense a growing backlash against the silence, and I welcome it. Miscarriage is common and the more people mention the fact that a miscarriage happened, the less lonely or even at fault so many women, and men, will feel.

[Even after a miscarriage, I will always be my baby's father]

Shawn Johnson East, the former Olympic gymnast, recently posted her good news on Instagram, that she is expecting a baby. This comes after being very public about a miscarriage (including a 20-minute video) a year ago.

Some of us are lucky in our bad luck: After my first miscarriage, I told my editor and promptly took a few days off without any issue. I needed the time to heal in many ways, and to mourn that baby that wasn’t to be. Same went for my second miscarriage, when I had an almost 2-year-old at home. Both times were devastating. The effects of pregnancy loss also trickle down in unexpected ways. I was thrilled to be pregnant again after that first miscarriage, but I also knew I’d never have an anxiety-free pregnancy. I assumed the worst at almost every turn, reading into symptoms that weren’t there and calling my doctor — a lot. But I also knew I wasn’t alone in this, because so many of my friends miscarried. I knew that, because we talked about it.

[We tend to keep quiet about miscarriages. Here's why that should change.]

Which goes back to the weird thing about miscarriage. I don’t know why it’s still a hush-hush situation in many cases. But I also see more openness with this new generation of mothers. I feel a shift, a sense that if we talk about miscarriage, it will make the process and the aftermath less lonely and more relatable, and perhaps it will help women feel less like there’s something irreparable.

