When my husband and I were planning our wedding, I joked that if the bride was supposed to be walked down the aisle by the man responsible for getting her there, my therapist should be the one for the task. I was half-joking. I would not hurt my dad’s feelings by outsourcing that role. But I never would have made it to marriage without my therapist’s guidance, and ultimately, his help letting me go.

I’ve been in and out of therapy since I was 14. Usually on for a year, off for two or three — I had a rhythm dictated by landmark personal growth and an internalized sense of stigma about therapy that meant I could never stay in for too long. What if I ended up being in therapy my whole life?, I wondered.

I started seeing John in 2014. I arrived because I’d recently shouted, “I’m doing really well. You’re the problem,” to one of my family members. (Side note: If anyone ever tells you that you are the only thing wrong with their life, know that’s categorically untrue.) He asked me questions, and I dodged answers — the way one does in an introductory therapy appointment when trust has not yet been established. The one thing I was upfront about was that I was afraid I would never have a healthy relationship. I’d wanted a life partner ever since I’d first seen Anne Shirley fall for Gilbert Blythe in “Anne of Green Gables” — and I did not feel like I would ever get there.

Around the same time, I started dating with a purpose. Each Monday morning, I would report back, tell John the mistakes I had made and rejoice in my successes. He often had to let me know I had swapped the two. I picked men who were unavailable. He did not know why I did not bolt out the door right away.

Then, I met Steve. He was nice. He was charming. He was good for me. He was a friend of a friend. John thought Steve sounded promising. Three months passed before I agreed with John that it was a good idea to go out with Steve. I did, and it went well.

“Everyone has their core beliefs in life,” John had told me. Apparently mine was that everything will sour. That is why I self-protected by dating stinkers. And that is why I wanted to bolt when there were hiccups or uncertainty in my relationship with Steve. John had to explain this over and over before I would accept it as true.

I knew Steve smoked when I met him. I told him I had been a smoker, quit and then relapsed while dating a smoker. Quitting the second time was the hardest thing I had ever done; I could not do it again. So smokers were off-limits for me. On Halloween, I found out Steve still enjoyed the occasional cigarette. The night was ruined. The following Monday morning I dragged myself into John’s office. I did not know what to do.

John was not worried. He listened as I spun in a panic mode for 40 minutes, asking questions to help me realize I did not have as much information as I thought I did. When I was ready to hear it, he said, “The trouble is you don’t believe anyone would do something solely because it’s important to you.”

My assignment for the next few months was to sit in the discomfort of uncertainty. To act out of trust even if I did not feel it. John was right. Steve did quit smoking — because I mattered to him, and so the things that were important to me mattered to him, too.

Commitment issues. Moving in together. Arguments over my messy pile of clothes next to the bed. Steve’s insistence on having the better feng shui desk setup (while also telling me feng shui is not real). Over and over, I would come in to John’s office, panicked. And John would say the therapist version of: Girl, slow your roll. It’s fine.

I stopped needing to see him around the beginning of 2017. We switched to monthly appointments. I would come in and he would ask how things were. They were great! I knew I should probably say goodbye, but I could not bring myself to do it. What if things started going poorly again after I stopped seeing him? It felt too hard to start over with a new therapist or restart our therapy sessions after time apart. I knew this was probably something to work out with my therapist, but I did not want to. I did not want to hear what I knew his answer would be.

On my last appointment before the wedding, John asked how things were going. As well as things could be going a couple of weeks before a wedding! We chatted about the planning, loose ends, the minor nuances that were stressing me out. How was Steve? Good as ever, I told him.

At the end of our session, instead of pulling out his calendar, John said, “How about you call me the next time you need to see me?”

I agreed. Walking out of the office, I texted Steve: “I think my therapist just broke up with me.”

It has been six months, and I have not called. I feel the sense of closure and changing worlds described in 19th- and early-20th-century books I had loved while growing up. Only, I did not say goodbye to my parents. I said goodbye to my therapist.

READ MORE:

At 20, I had my tubes tied. Now I’m 30 and I don’t regret it.

Is something missing from my stable relationship? Why a little bit of boredom is good.

Tinder joked that it would verify daters’ height. Should height even matter in finding a partner?