While wiping the dust from my eyes in a storage unit jam-packed with mementos last month, I suddenly was struck by a sad reality: After 78 years, my mother’s history had come down to three hours.

That's how much time my sister, Karen, and I had to salvage what was important to us when the manager of the Salt Lake City storage company where we'd stashed our mom's belongings decided she'd had enough of our brother, who among many other things, is an alcoholic and user of methamphetamine.

Whatever we couldn’t grab before closing time would be hauled to the city dump. I briefly thought about renting a truck and moving everything to another storage place, but our mother — now living in a care center — didn’t want that.

“Get some keepsakes and let go of the rest,” she said. We’d planned to sort through everything and donate most of it later this spring, but Karen and I didn’t have that option now. We understood the manager’s frustration. If anyone could get evicted from a prepaid storage unit, it was our brother.

We'd decided to let him keep a key to Unit No. C-23 because he was frequently evicted from apartments (my count is 30 over the years) and he once again needed a place to store his belongings. What we didn't know, though, was that for the past several months, he'd been spending almost every day in our mom's storage unit. Then at night, when the storage company was about to close, he'd drive to a city golf course or park in front of a friend’s house to sleep in the van that my mother gave him.

Twice, my brother, who is 55, had stayed in the storage unit past closing time and broken the lock on the exterior mechanical gate to get out. The first time, he was warned not to do it again. The second time he was caught on surveillance video and the manager called me.

For more than three decades, I've been dealing with the fallout of my brother’s addiction, beginning in 1986 when he “bought” my old Volkswagen Beetle with a promise to make payments but instead sold the car a month later and kept the cash.

To cope with the sadness and stress over the storage unit situation, I went home and typed out my thoughts. When I shared a story about my brother on Facebook, I was inundated with emotional tales from others experiencing similar sadness about their children, parents and other loved ones.

“That brought back so many memories of my son,” wrote a friend.

“I too have known the pain of addiction in the family,” wrote another.

“I was going to talk about my brothers but . . . I don’t think it’s the time,” wrote a third.

“My ex husband was an alcoholic and abused drugs,” shared another.

It’s heartbreakingly common: A 2017 Pew Research Study found that nearly half of U.S. adults have a friend or family member addicted to drugs or alcohol.

For us, it wasn’t always this way with my brother. Even now, there are glimpses of the softhearted man who left a box of chocolate cherries on my doorstep one Christmas Eve even though he couldn’t afford them. (He’d remembered that our grandfather used to give us each our own box every Christmas.) Or the time I spotted him reading my favorite book, Eudora Welty’s “One Writer’s Beginnings,” to our mother one night in a soft and low voice.

When I see the book now on my end table, I want to smile and cry at the same time. I love my brother, but I don't like him. I miss him, but I can't bear to be around him. I want to help him, but he refuses to admit he has a serious problem that may one day take his life.

It was hard on everyone when our mother lost her mobility and required a care center last year. But nobody struggled more than my brother, the third of we four siblings. Several years earlier, our mom had taken in our brother, who was drinking to excess, after he’d offered to care for the yard and fix things up around the house in exchange for a room. When we stored our mom’s belongings and put her house up for sale, it cost more than $6,000 for a company to clean up the meth residue that had spread from his basement bedroom. My brother then moved into the garage and refused to leave. I finally delivered an eviction notice.

It was a chilly spring night when my husband and I taped the notice to the front door. Suddenly, the garage door opened, and there stood my brother, illuminated in the driveway. I was terrified.

Then something unexpected happened.

“Cathy, I’m sorry. I know I deserve this. Don’t worry — I’ll find an apartment.” He hugged me, and I burst into tears. “Please, please, get some help,” I once again told him. “I’ll go with you to detox and help you get counseling. But you have to want to do it.”

He told me he didn’t need it, and said he’d be okay.

Then he changed the subject. “What a beautiful night — look at that starry sky,” he said as we tilted our heads back to take it in. “Remember when Mom taught us all the constellations? Those were fun times.”

He was lonely. We all knew that. After our mom's health crisis, I tried to include him in family traditions, making sure that he got Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner and a present or two. But it was now impossible to carry on a normal conversation with him.

Back at the storage unit, signs of my brother were everywhere: Cigarette butts littered the floor, and his sleeping bag and books were piled in a jumble with the household items he planned to retrieve after we left.

It was difficult to realize our brother had been drinking alone all day, surrounded by these memories, as Karen and I debated what to keep and leave behind. The Christmas snow globes our mom’s six grandchildren loved to play with? I couldn’t imagine those going to a landfill. We uncovered a few personal treasures, as well: Karen came across a silver locket with her baby picture inside, and I found a drawing my son had done when he was 6 of his grandfather.

In the end, I also drove away with my mom’s beloved UFO book collection; three mint-condition manual typewriters, including the one that my mother used to work on her first novel in a tent one summer; and dozens of files filled with a second novel that I didn’t know she’d written.

That night when I visited, I asked what the book was about. My mother's cheeks flushed.

"It's about a woman who leaves her boring life in the suburbs to become a telephone sex worker in Las Vegas,” she deadpanned.

Mother! Who knew?

Before I went home, she reached for my hand. “When I pass away,” she said, “I hope you’ll still include your little brother in your family gatherings. I hate to think of him being alone.”

For those of you in a similar situation, I know you’ll understand my response.

My eyes filled with tears. “I will do what I can, if he’ll let me,” I said.

I don’t like him, but I love him. He’s my brother.

Cathy Free is a Salt Lake City-based journalist who contributes regularly to Inspired Life. This essay was adapted from one of her blog posts at myscramblednest.com.