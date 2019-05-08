Mormon millionaire in Utah advertises quest for love on billboards.https://t.co/7imkUAGVkd pic.twitter.com/g3qrTOh3m7 — KGUN9 On Your Side (@kgun9) May 8, 2019

Are you looking for a millionaire husband? Here’s a tip for you: Fill out an application with your age, height, body type, number of kids desired, hobbies, criminal history and description of your involvement in the Mormon Church, and you just might get the chance to meet this mystery man. It’s like “The Bachelor,” but without the cameras.

There are 10 billboards along Interstate 15 in Utah advertising an “exclusive VIP Event” on June 7. The occasion? A millionaire hailing from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is looking for a wife, and he’s betting that the people driving by might know her or be her.

“This person has tried lots of different avenues and hasn’t been successful yet,” Erin Schurtz, a dating coach working for the millionaire — whom she would not identify — told the Salt Lake Tribune. “He’s a great guy and has so much to offer.”

That may be true. But is this what now qualifies as “putting yourself out there?" A billboard that essentially says: Rich, single man is looking for a wife, please fill out an application?

Amy Stevens Seal, chief executive of the Mormon matchmaking service running this bachelor’s search, says she’s received more than 600 applications for the chance to meet him. (She’s also received a lot of love and hate mail about the advertising campaign, she says.) Her team will whittle down that field and ultimately choose 20 women to meet the millionaire at a dinner at a private venue. The bachelor will then choose two women to join him on a one-on-one date the next day.

“Those invited to attend will have an unforgettable evening of intrigue, surprise, and delight as he and his team of celebs get to know you,” the site touts. “Even if it’s not a match with our bachelor, we are confident participants will thoroughly enjoy this well-planned, unique experience.”

Stevens Seal says the billboards were her team’s idea, not the bachelor’s. He was hesitant at first, she said, but eventually came around. “Everyone who hires a matchmaker is looking for a very specific kind of woman,” Stevens Seal said. “It’s like hiring a recruiter to find a unique skill set.” The wealthy tend to outsource a lot of their life — including their love lives — she added.

Schurtz tells the Salt Lake Tribune that the millionaire is originally from San Diego, is between 30 and 45 years old and is over 6 feet tall. Stevens Seal adds that her client is looking for a woman who’s attractive, takes good care of herself and is interested in having a family and supporting him in his intensive career.

This isn’t the first bachelor to put up a billboard to find a mate. In 2005, the Orange County Register reported on a 44-year-old investment banker shuffling through applications after putting some up in West Hollywood and Costa Mesa, Calif., for instance, and a 2010 Orlando Sentinel story flagged a billboard put up by a 41-year-old man offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who would match him successfully.

Drivers along I-15 might wonder: Is the Utah bachelor planning to put up another billboard to announce his match once he’s found one? “That’s up to the bachelor, really,” Stevens Seal said.

