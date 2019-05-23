

Artist Stefan Kuhnigk making a Coffeemonster drawing in Hamburg, Germany, where he lives. (Jan Bornholdt)

Eight years ago, Stefan Kuhnigk was stuck in a meeting at the ad agency in Germany where he worked as a copywriter when he accidentally spilled his coffee on a blank piece of paper.

The logical thing to do would be to clean up the mess and toss it in a trash can. But Kuhnigk sat and stared at the stain — and an idea started to percolate.

He thought it resembled a small monster. So he set it on his desk and let the stain dry overnight, and when he returned the next morning he grabbed a pencil. He drew an outline around the brown blotch and added a grimace and a couple of eyes.

The first Coffeemonster was born.

He liked his little monster so much that the next day, he started spilling coffee on purpose. His co-workers at the ad agency in Hamburg were amused. They liked coffee, too, they said, but they preferred to drink it.

A few of them roasted him mercilessly.

“They didn’t know where this was headed,” Kuhnigk said. “I have to give it to them — I did not know either.”

Since then, Kuhnigk, 35, has made more than 600 Coffeemonsters — some sweet, some subversive — and sells them across the globe as coffee mugs, T-shirts, wall clocks, tote bags, prints and original sketches. Each monster has a backstory and a following and shows how a person’s mistake can become his inspiration.

His monsters include Waspophant and his girlfriend, Flyheather, mischievous lovers who are always kissing.

And Gabe and Jakyllo, troublemaking monsters who are on the run from police.

Kuhnigk’s fans follow him on social media (his Instagram has more than 22,000 followers), and he compiled 100 of his favorite caffeinated creations in 2016 to make “The Coffeemonsters Book” — which, naturally, is a coffee-table book. The book explains the different personalities and backstories of his monsters.

His work also was featured at a Starbucks in Hong Kong as part of an exhibit of coffee-fueled art.

Kuhnigk said his drawings appeal to almost anyone who loves Java. Who has not spilled a cup or two?

“The drawings connect creativity, quirkiness and coffee,” he said. “They’re also relatable and easy to understand, which makes them very likable, I think.”

What keeps Kuhnigk drawing (and splashing his cup of joe) is a simple blend of nuttiness and ingenuity, he said.

“I’ve always enjoyed doodling, in school, I always doodled and drew on my homework,” he said. “There was almost never a blank page. I like the romance of it — me, in a cafe, doodling.”



Stefan Kuhnigk recently working on a Coffeemonster drawing in Hamburg, Germany, where he lives. (Jan Bornholdt)

In public, though, he rarely tips over his coffee. At least, not intentionally.

Instead, Kuhnigk creates most of his Coffeemonsters at home, brewing up a fresh cappuccino or espresso after work.

"I drink some and spill some, then leave the stain to dry and come back to it someday for a drawing,” he said.

Each monster takes no more than 30 minutes to draw — about the same amount of time it takes him to finish drinking a cup of coffee with a drop of cream, no sugar.

Espresso leaves a deeper stain than a latte, he said, but sometimes, the stains are too dark for him to draw on.

“Most of the time, I live the cappuccino life,” said Kuhnigk, who now works as a copywriter for a different ad agency. “But you can use pretty standard office coffee too and get a perfect result. A stain is a stain.”

Because his spills are random, so are his creations.

Kuhnigk’s Coffeemonsters range from grotesque to goofy, with some sporting bulging eyes and two or three heads, and others resembling mocha-colored sea creatures and space aliens. Among his personal favorites is one he calls “the angry chicken.”

“Angry coffee — I love it,” he said.

After each spill, he usually lets his ideas steep for a few days. Or as he calls it, “brew.”

While Kuhnigk has many fans, he sometimes will get feedback from unimpressed people who will say, “Hey, I could do that,” he said.

Those are times when he takes a deep breath and a long drink of his cappuccino.

“It’s the best compliment you can get,” he tells himself.

Read more:

This woman turned her tree stump into a Little Free Library fit for magical elves. It went viral.

A restaurant manager mistakenly served a $5,000 bottle of wine. The owner took to Twitter to forgive her.

People are waiting in line. Is it Hamilton? No, it’s Bob Ross on YouTube.