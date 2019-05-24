One night last January, two exes went to a strip club together.

A mutual friend of ours — the woman who introduced us — was leaving Tortola, our tiny Caribbean island, requested one last night out. On Tortola, if you want to celebrate past 2 a.m., you go to Crystal’s. Everyone — packs of offshore finance bros to British women on holiday to local couples draped in yellow gold — slam rum and Cokes alongside leggy ladies who are paid to pretend they like you. The atmosphere was gross, and of course I desperately wanted to go. I just wasn’t sure I wanted to go with an ex.

“I can’t watch him get a lap dance,” I whispered to our mutual friend. “We’re in no contact.”

“Well, you don’t have to talk to him.”

What she meant is that on an island, “no contact” doesn’t really mean no contact. It can mean getting silent, side-by-side lap dances. Sometimes coexisting means sitting three chairs away at the patio table and asking someone else to pass you the cheese. Sometimes it means agreeing to meet for coffee and rehashing every heart-twisting detail about the relationship in an attempt to get closure so you won’t ruin next weekend’s beach barbecue for everyone.

It hardly ever involves ghosting. Or orbiting, or bread-crumbing, or zombie-ing, clouding, or any other neologism the media has coined to describe the truth that we are all afraid to confront: We can’t break up like adults anymore.

Off-island, you can ghost. On-island, you can’t — because your exes are working beside you, snorkeling beside you and drinking beside you. Here, the only way to ghost is to get on a boat, sail away and never come back. Of course, that happens sometimes, too. But often, even the sailors come back. Paradise gets in your blood.

What about moving on? The other day, for research purposes, I signed onto Tinder to see what was on offer. There were 20 guys within a 3-mile radius, and most of them were exes, friends’ exes, or guys I had already met in person and rejected for a host of reasons. Precious few were fresh meat. On an island, newbies beware — we can smell you, like tarpons at their nightly feeding. There’s never enough of you to go around. I found out from a Guyanese expat friend recently that mail-order husbands are a thing here, and it didn’t sound that bad. I may need to see a doctor.

This kind of fishbowl tends to lead to extreme behavior. For example, when my friend’s girlfriend kicked him out, he went to stay with (and eventually hook up with) his female co-worker. He then decided that me, her and the guy I had just started to hook up with (yes, strip club guy) would spend the next month drinking in establishments where we wouldn’t run into anyone we knew. It worked for a while, until my evicted friend’s bewildered friends spotted him in the grocery store with rumpled clothing and asked if he was dying. A few days later he found out that his boss had used his absence at work to start dating said ex-girlfriend. Soon afterward, my friend and his new squeeze quit their jobs and left the island. In short, the most bizarre scenarios are normal here.

On an island, all of the most awkward ex situations get rolled into one big, coconut-scented package. On one level, it is horrifying. But we should all try it immediately.

I say that because living here forced me to learn to navigate these situations the way my grandparents did, growing up in small towns without cars or Facebook. Turns out, watching your ex get a lap dance isn’t horrible. That weird moment prompted us to get together for the dreaded “coffee debriefing” — now we’re hanging out again socially, and our friends don’t have to whisper our names like curse words in each other’s presence.

Of course, the types of personalities who gravitate toward islands are the ones more likely to be okay with situations like this. “We’re all here because we’re not all there,” as a bumper sticker (and Kenny Chesney) like to put it. Maybe we’re here because we’re taking refuge from faceless, soulless big cities where we were ghosted one too many times by people we actually cared about. Maybe the only reason our mainland friends aren’t here is because they’re scared to actually live (and date) in a Community with a capital C. At heart, that’s what this island is.

My most odious ex — not Miguel, but the one before him, took pleasure in hitting on other girls right in front of me and then gaslighted me when I called him on it. I can now actually hug him when I see him at beach bonfires. Like the sunsets and the sea turtles, he’s just part of the landscape now. Being forced to see him on a regular basis has taught me that I’m strong enough to handle whatever the island has in store for me next.

Everyone should try it for a year. Then start building a raft.

