Q: Little boys

It seems as if all the moms I talk to of boys 3 to 7 struggle with unrealistic school environment expectations of making boys sit still for long periods of time. I know every day more research is coming out supporting that little boys (and girls) need way more active play time than they’re getting, and hopefully we’ll start to see that research adopted in school settings. But … what did generations before us do? Did kids not go to school at such an early age? Did little boys suffer and no one talked about it, so it wasn’t a thing? Why is this just now such a big deal? I’m really torn between wanting to give my son a ‘perfect’ environment to roam and the reality that someday if he wants to be a member of society he’s going to have to learn how to sit still.

A: Meghan Leahy

Oh, boy …

Well, much has changed, and I am going to give a REALLY brief tour of just some of the things that have changed for kids and schools over the years. Ready?

1. Movement and exercise. Children used to walk to school, not be driven as much, and have more free time when they weren’t in school. Simply walking to school activates the brain!

2. School used to really begin at age 7 (first grade). That was (and is) considered the age of reason, and because many families had a parent at home, someone could stay home with the child.

3. Schools are burdened with unrealistic academic standards, which require teachers to jam more material down kids throats, which demands that the kids sit more.

4. TECHNOLOGY. Children’s brains are active, but their bodies are not. This is problematic.

5. Helicopter, snowplow and lawn mower parents who hinder any and all risk-taking in play and children.

There are so many more reasons, but here is a handful.

Q: Two-year-old for full day

Love the chats. HELP. My husband and I are going to babysit our 2-year-old grandson a couple of days in June for full days. I’ve gotten various suggestions on activities from social media, but how do we get through an entire day without collapsing. He naps at home but not here. He’s adorable and easygoing but very, very active — and we’re both in our 70s. (Fortunately mobile, but still …)

A: Meghan Leahy

Structure, routine and predictability are your friends here.

It will look like:

Every morning swim and play or park and play or whatever and play.

Lunch. Rest time (and, yes, in this case, some “Sesame Street” is perfect).

Afternoon is a visit to a library or play zone (where maybe you can sit for a bit and watch).

Early dinner. Bath, books, bed (6:30 if no napping).

Trade off with your husband so that someone is getting a break, and listen, I am PERFECTLY fine with you bringing in a mother’s helper for an hour or two. A 13-year-old is the perfect person to sit on the floor and crawl and play while you ready dinner.

Q: When Kids Lie

Hi, there. I am not a parent, but I babysit my niece fairly regularly. She’s currently 8 years old, and has recently started to flat-out lie to me about different things. (Example: She needs to take a shower, but doesn’t want to, so tells me that she took one yesterday, which I know to be a lie.) How do I respond to these lies? Do I call her out on all of them? Sometimes, I’m not actually sure if it’s a lie or not. But it’s making me question everything she says, even when she’s telling the truth, so then I feel bad. Just curious what the best response would be in these situations, and if it’s just a phase.

A: Meghan Leahy

Why call her out? To make her feel ashamed? To teach her a lesson?

If she NEEDS a shower and she says she already took one, say, “Okay, well we need another one!”

And you have to also decide not to care. If she doesn’t want a shower, can she have that right?

Yeah, no need to go down the lie road.

