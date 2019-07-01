Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X appeared to come out as gay over the weekend in tweets referencing a song on his newest EP.

The 20-year-old, who sprang into the spotlight after his song “Old Town Road” went viral, said listeners and fans weren’t listening closely enough to the song “C7osure” on his recently released EP, “7.” On the last day of Pride Month, he tweeted that the song, which references growth and freedom, has meaning that listeners were missing.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care … but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” the rapper tweeted on Sunday along with a link to the music video for “C7osure.”

Neither the tweet nor the song directly addresses his sexuality, but they do offer hints about it. His timing, use of the rainbow emoji and images of rainbows from artwork used in the EP spurred reactions across the Internet.

Producer Boi-1da tweeted, “Go krazy lil bro we love you @LilNasX,” and was later retweeted by Lil Nas X.

In mid-March, “Old Town Road” debuted at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard later removed the song from the country chart, prompting widespread controversy and debate surrounding what can officially be deemed a country song.

The song has occupied the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for the past three months.