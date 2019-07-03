

A child holds a placard during a protest against the treatment and conditions of children in immigration detention outside U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Border Patrol station facilities in Clint, Tex. (Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters)

It is almost impossible to avoid the news about the border crisis, detention centers and family separation. If your children are of school age, they have probably heard about it from other kids or by catching it on the Internet or on TV. Snippets of facts and opinions reach them via radio news breaks, ticker updates at the bottom of a screen, pop-up ads, news teasers, even online music apps.

Children hear and see far more than what we show them ourselves: At church; in the hallway at school; at the pool. But unlike adults who have years of life experience under their belts, children have little practice processing information or emotions out of context.

Unless you keep your kids at home full-time with no exposure to the outside world, they are going to be exposed to the ugly realities of life. When the news has to do with kids in danger, they are going to absorb that in ways parents may not anticipate.

The crisis at the border is putting kids at the center of the maelstrom; the result is even if your American-born child never sees a detention center or even knows an immigrant child, they are experiencing trauma.

They are hearing that small children are abandoned, hurt, ill and caged. That scenario is every child’s worst nightmare, and they probably believe it could happen to them, too. It affects their sense of safety and security to know any child could end up in that situation, says Deborah Gilboa, a family physician and parenting expert from University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

“We tell children that kids don’t go to jail. We tell them we’ll be there to keep them safe. We tell them that they’ll have enough food. We make sure that when they’re hurt we will be there to comfort them,” she says. “But kids have no context to know who is to blame or how the kids got there. We are losing credibility with our own children because this is happening to any children at all.”

If watching scary movies is part of your family culture, at the end you can assure your children that it is all pretend, and not to worry, because it will not happen to them in real life. But kids under 12 do not have the ability to believe the “not to them” part when it comes to the news, especially with this situation in the United States. Kids older than 12 still need help understanding, processing and unpacking disturbing news reports.

Think about it: When I was a kid, classic fairy tales were grim. Do you know the story of the brother and sister who were kidnapped and separated from their parents by a cannibalistic witch and fattened up for slaughter? Yep, that is Hansel and Gretel. If you had read that story to your children, you could allay their fears at the end with a neat and tidy “this is all make-believe.”

However, photos of children who are sick, dying and dead are not pretend. Take personal politics out of the equation for a moment and think about what your kids are seeing and what emotions they may be feeling as a result. It may be typical for many people to hear about children who are starving or hurt in other parts in the world and think, “Oh, that’s sad,” but then they move on with their day. If their own children could experience lifelong trauma as a result, it is a different ballgame.

“Even if you want to say, ‘I wish their parents hadn’t made this choice’ or ‘I disagree with the choice the parents made,’ it’s still appropriate to say that kids need love and care,” Gilboa says. “It’s hard for me to imagine that anyone would disagree with that statement.”

Gilboa asserts that this crisis is traumatic for all children. Our children. And especially kids under 12, who are not developmentally able to make distinctions between live images and replays in television coverage, says a study by the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, Children’s National Medical Center, George Washington University School of Medicine.

“[Preschoolers] believe that the images portrayed represent events occurring close to home,” the study says. “In addition, they have a difficult time understanding others’ points of view and may mistakenly think that the event is their fault.”

[In a horrific shooting, a chance to teach kids your values]

Gilboa recommends always starting with a question to gauge your kids’ knowledge and present emotions, such as “Have you heard anything about the families who are coming across the border into America without permission?” Then listen to their answer. Giving our children that pretest, whether they are 4 or 17, lets us start at the right point. It builds our connection with them to find out what they are already feeling or wondering.

If your child says no, you can offer a piece of information that is developmentally appropriate. For young children, explain that there are families that live in other countries, and they do not feel safe there. You can say you are worried about them. You can say that hurting children is evil and you are going to use your voice, your donations or other ways to help. Naming the evil is sometimes enough for kids; it shows them you are actively looking for solutions and teaches them empathy at the same time.

These tips from Gilboa may help:

Address the subject with any child age 8 or over or any child you believe will hear about it anyway.

Manage your own reaction first. Honor your feelings, and get help from other adults. Reach out for support so you have more to give your kids.

Get a little information about the situation before you discuss it with a child.

Pick a value that you can teach from this situation — one that this individual child will grow from learning.

Start with a question: “Have you heard about this?” Listen (and watch) their answers.

Pair an age-appropriate and brief explanation of what is happening with the value you want to teach. Be honest, but you do not have to give more information than the child is ready to hear.

Offer to learn more ways you can help together or just offer to help with processing feelings.

Check back in. This is never just one conversation, but each time might be very short. Tell them you will bring it up again soon (and set yourself a reminder).

They are thinking about these issues anyway, Gilboa says, and by initiating a conversation, you can show your child love and support. Adults are the only ones who can help kids feel safer, and children need strategies for feeling okay as they grow in this world with big struggles and questions.

Kristin Shaw is a writer and mother in Austin. She is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @KristinVShaw.

