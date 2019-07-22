

UniverSoul Circus partnered with local churches for a performance in front of hundreds of D.C., Maryland and Virginia youngsters. (Hannah Natanson/The Washington Post)

Za’el Thompson, 9, came for the dirt bikes. Zamora Paire, 8, wanted to see dancing clowns up close. And Pierre Phillips, 5, just hoped for “cool tricks.”

They were among hundreds of D.C.-area children at the orange-and-red UniverSoul Circus tent in National Harbor on Thursday catching a special performance of the single-ring circus, which travels the country putting on shows that include aerial acrobatics, dogs, horses, camels and zebras.

The evening was special because the youngsters got to see a bonus pre-show that included dancers and a question-and-answer session with circus performers — and because none of them paid a cent.

The children — some of whom are homeless, live in public housing or are from low-income families — were given tickets through a partnership between the circus and local churches, synagogues and mosques that was brokered largely by the Rev. Keith W. Byrd Sr. of Zion Baptist Church in Washington.

The tickets — which went to parents and chaperones, too — normally cost about $20 apiece. The circus, which began in 1994, is headquartered in Georgia.

The show marked the kickoff of a program spearheaded by Byrd and a handful of Zion Baptist congregants that aims to give at-risk children in the Washington area tools and training to tackle life’s challenges.

The Save Our Sons, Sisters and Souls Pathways to Resilience Campaign will work with local faith and community groups to offer kids (and their parents) classes and camps, as well as a chance to meet role models, Byrd said.

“We want to instill a sense of character and we want to instill a sense of purpose in our young people,” he said. “We want to expose them to things they can do to make a positive impact on their school, their community and their neighborhood as they move toward adulthood.”

For Zamora, the only thing on her mind is to become a circus performer like the costumed women she watched Thursday.

Krystal Paire, 47, smiled as she listened to her granddaughter detail her dreams. Zamora lives with Paire, her 8-year-old brother and her grandfather in a federally subsidized two-bedroom apartment in the District. Paire said Zamora’s parents are not involved in her life.

“These tickets are so important to me because it’s something we cannot afford,” said Paire, who receives disability benefits. “We just do not have enough money in the household.”



The Rev. Keith W. Byrd Sr. speaks before the circus performs. (Hannah Natanson/The Washington Post)

For one evening, she said, she and her family could set financial worry aside and focus on the fantastical array before them: flipping acrobats, stilt-walkers tall as houses and troupes of dancers in shimmering headdresses.

Amari Ballard, the national managing director for new projects and sales at UniverSoul Circus, said the circus was proud to give about 300 tickets to area families, an expense it built into its budget.

“We thought this was a perfect opportunity to partner with a local organization that will do good, that will have a positive effect on kids as they grow,” said circus spokesman Hank Ernest.

Things like a circus visit fulfill another key part of the campaign’s mission, Byrd said: simple fun. Something to “take the kids’ minds off” the difficulties they face, he added.

“Sometimes, you just got to give a good time,” said Marc D. Clark, a congregant at Zion Baptist who co-founded the campaign along with Byrd and Johnnie Fairfax-Wheeler, another church member.

As one small boy said when he handed his ticket to an employee: “I can’t believe it! I’m at the circus! I can’t believe it!”

For kids who live in the District, this kind of distraction can feel very necessary. A 2019 report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation found that 32,000 children in Washington — representing about a quarter of the population under 18 years of age — live below the federal poverty line. More than 5,500 D.C. public school students were homeless during the 2018-2019 academic year.

It was statistics like these that got Clark, Byrd and Fairfax-Wheeler thinking about how they could help. They divvied up responsibilities and got to work making it happen.

Twelve months later, surveying the crowds of cotton candy-toting kids, all three men said the evening was everything they had spent months hoping it would be.

They said their work is just beginning and that they are motivated by kids like Teeko Wooten.

Teeko, 13, had watched as, earlier in the day, performers in rainbow-swirled clothing lined up to take questions from the young, excited audience. When someone asked how the acrobats had “gotten where you are today,” Teeko craned forward.

After hearing the answer — that hard work and focus allowed the performers to get where they wanted to go — Teeko said he felt inspired. If they could find success with hard work, he could, too.

“It just made me feel great,” Teeko said. “Like I believed in myself.”

