Chance the Rapper is pushing back his coming tour to help raise his newborn and 4-year-old daughters, he announced in a heartfelt Instagram post.

After the birth of his second daughter, Marli, and the release of his latest album, Chance had been struggling to divide his time between his work and his family, the artist wrote in the post, sharing a photo of him holding his two girls.

When his first daughter, Kensli, was born, Chance took off for a tour two weeks later, causing him to miss “some of the most important milestones in her life,” the artist recalled, “but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most.”

“At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” he said. “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."

Chance and his wife, Kirsten Corley Bennett, announced the birth of their “sweet baby girl, Marli” earlier this month on Instagram.

The rapper — whose most recent album, “The Big Day,” focuses on themes of marriage and family — was scheduled to go on tour later this month. While he still plans to perform at the United Center in his native Chicago on Sept. 28, his tour will be postponed until January 2020, he said.

“I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time,” Chance the Rapper said.

[What would parenting be like if fathers took six months of parental leave? Take a look.]

Fans and parenting bloggers on social media celebrated his decision to prioritize his family. Some commended the artist for speaking openly about his need to bond with his daughter and share parenting roles with his wife.

One fan on Twitter wrote it was an “awesome example of how to be there for your partner in life and family."

“Fathers want to take paternity leave, but they need it to be paid, available without sacrificing their partner’s leave, and they need it to be unstigmatized,” wrote the parenting blog Motherly. “Today, we took a huge step toward that last part thanks to Kensli and Marli’s dad.”

